Nana Romeo publicly challenged Ghanaian musicians over their silence towards highlife artist Barosky following his repatriation from the UK

The media personality questioned the music industry's calls for unity, pointing to what he described as a lack of contact or support for Barosky

Barosky was repatriated to Ghana on September 7, 2026, after government intervention facilitated by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

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Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo has thrown down a challenge to musicians in the country's music industry, accusing them of turning their backs on highlife artist Barosky since his return to Ghana from the United Kingdom.

Media personality Nana Romeo calls out Ghanaian musicians for ignoring Barosky since his return home. Image credit: Nana Romeo Walewale

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview with Dek360Ghana on Thursday, September 17, 2026, Nana Romeo — whose full name is Abdul Karim — claimed that not a single Ghanaian musician had picked up the phone to check in on Barosky, whose real name is Isaac Obeng Mensah, after his repatriation earlier this month.

Nana Romeo's challenge to the music industry

The media personality went further than simply voicing concern. He openly dared any musician who had actually reached out to Barosky to step forward publicly and say so, insisting that the silence has spoken for itself.

According to Nana Romeo, the absence of any outreach from colleagues is especially troubling given the frequent talk of solidarity and unity within Ghana's music scene.

"If any musician has contacted Barosky or offered him any support since he came back, let them come out and say it," he stated.

He described the situation as a contradiction, noting that the industry's public rhetoric about standing together sits uneasily alongside what he characterised as the cold treatment of a colleague who went through a very public and painful ordeal abroad.

Barosky's return and government support

Barosky attracted widespread public attention after details of his difficult circumstances in Manchester emerged online.

The Ghanaian government subsequently stepped in to facilitate his journey home. He landed back in Ghana on Monday, September 7, 2026, after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it had covered the costs of his repatriation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that the ministry would also provide psychosocial and financial support to assist Barosky as he settles back into life in Ghana.

Nana Romeo praised Ablakwa for his swift involvement, singling out the minister as someone who acted where others did not.

The interview has since put a spotlight on whether those closest to Barosky in the Ghanaian music industry will respond publicly or take concrete steps to support the musician's recovery.

Nana Romeo video calling out Ghanaian musicians is below.

Mzbel warns Barosky against coming to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mzbel’s concerns over veteran musician Barosky’s reported struggles in the United States and plans to return to Ghana.

The Ghanaian singer questioned whether he would have stable accommodation, family support or employment awaiting him.

Mzbel said she was heartbroken after a video showing Barosky’s predicament went viral, as she had hoped assistance could be arranged privately. Her warning has renewed debate over whether bringing him home without a clear support plan could leave him homeless.

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Source: YEN.com.gh