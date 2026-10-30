Prophet Nigel Gaisie addressed his long-running alleged rift with media personality Nana Romeo in a radio interview at Neat FM on October 29

Gaisie hinted at a troubled history with Romeo, touching on allegations that he stole Romeo's girlfriend years ago

A separate video showed Gaisie and Romeo apparently reconciling, years after Gaisie sued Romeo and Stacy Amoateng in 2023

Popular Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Nigel Gaisie has finally spoken publicly about his alleged feud with media personality Nana Romeo in a candid radio interview that has set social media ablaze.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie addresses his alleged rift with Nana Romeo and allegations of stealing his girlfriend. Photo source: Nigel Gaisie, Nana Romeo Welewele

Source: Facebook

The interview, filmed at Neat FM in Ghana on Thursday, October 29, 2026, saw Nigel Gaisie open up about the nature of his relationship with the Despite Media broadcaster Romeo in what was a tense and confessional exchange.

The footage was shared across TikTok by Ghanaian blog accounts, including OMANPA TV.

Nigel Gaisie on history with Nana Romeo

Speaking in the interview, Gaisie dismissed the allegations levelled against him regarding his history with Nana Romeo, whom he described as a 'son' who later became his friend.

Explaining what happened between them, the Prophetic Hill Church founder, he first became acquainted with the radio presenter after he reached out to him for an interview at Accra FM after singer Ebony Reigns' death.

He noted that Romeo later visited his church with a light-skinned elderly woman who was associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and had close ties to a prominent Ghanaian personality, with whom he had a close relationship.

The prophet claimed that Romeo used to come to him for financial assistance at the time and that he might have been dissatisfied with what he was getting.

Gaisie noted that he did not know whether some of his subordinates also informed the media personality about his female companion's visit to his church with her child behind his back.

The clergyman further dismissed allegations of having an affair with Romeo's female companion, stating that he did not have a preference for light-skinned women and had never dated one.

He said:

"Nana Romeo became my son and used to come to me for rent. I stand to be corrected. In case he hears this and has a problem with some things I say, he should forgive me. I gave him the rent money."

"Later, he told me his mother was living in Kasoa or somewhere else, and at the time, there was a lot of pressure on me. I can't give what I don't have. If you want 10 and I give you 2, that is what I have. I think maybe he was not satisfied with the little I gave him."

I also don't know if one of my juniors also told him that his female companion had visited me alone with her child. I can tell you on this platform that I don't like light-skinned women. The lady was really light-skinned. I have never dated such women before, and I won't do it."

He went on to express what appeared to be genuine regret over how their relationship deteriorated.

Gaisie noted that he had forgiven Romeo and expressed willingness to reconcile with him over their issues, which he claimed was a misunderstanding.

A separate video that circulated alongside the interview appeared to show the two men reconciling, suggesting the years-long dispute may be moving towards a resolution.

Nigel Gaisie and Nana Romeo's feud

Nigel Gaisie's feud with Nana Romeo stemmed from an allegation the radio presenter made against the prophet.

In an interview with media personality Stacy Amoateng, Romeo disclosed that he went to see the prophet after his prophecy on Ebony’s death was redeemed, and that was how their relationship developed, which later became sour after one of the prophet’s junior pastors informed him of an amorous relationship between his rich girlfriend and the prophet.

In response, Prophet Nigel Gaisie sued the presenter, who was then at Accra FM, and Stacy Amoateng at the High Court of Justice, Amasaman, in 2023 over the allegations.

The TikTok videos of Prophet Nigel Gaisie speaking about his alleged rift with Nana Romeo are below:

Reactions to Prophet Nigel Gaisie's comments

The video quickly attracted sharp commentary online, with many viewers weighing in on Gaisie's demeanour and the substance of his claims.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Biggest Sarah wrote:

"Only you, every day controversies."

@EXPO GRAPHICS MULTIMEDIA said:

"That is not the story, Nigel. If you do, you go explain 😂😂😂."

@YooYoCloset commented:

"Body language is everything. Mannerism speaks volumes. Pay attention."

Nana Romeo calls out Ghanaian musicians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nana Romeo’s challenge to Ghanaian musicians over their alleged silence towards Barosky after the highlife artist returned to Ghana.

Barosky was repatriated from the UK on September 7 after government intervention, with Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirming further support.

Nana Romeo said the music industry’s calls for unity ring hollow if no one has checked in on the musician.

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Source: YEN.com.gh