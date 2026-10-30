Mr Eazi defended KNUST during a 3Music interview, boldly comparing it to MIT, Harvard and Oxford in a clip that went viral

The Nigerian-born Afrobeats star enrolled at KNUST at 16 to study Mechanical Engineering, having moved to Ghana before his teenage years

Mr Eazi also shared the story behind his new single Comfort with Moliy, and the unexpected way the two artists first met

Mr Eazi has sent Ghanaians into a frenzy after a clip from a recent 3Music interview showed him passionately defending his alma mater, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in a way that left fans grinning from ear to ear.

One of KNUST's most successful alumni, Mr Eazi, defends his alma mater amid a heated school debate as video goes viral. Image credit: Mr Eazi/Facebook, KNUST

Source: UGC

The Afrobeats heavyweight, who studied Mechanical Engineering at KNUST, pulled no punches when asked about the institution's reputation.

"KNUST is the best university in Africa. I don't know what research you do, but it is like the MIT/Harvard of Africa. And a little bit of Oxford," he said, drawing laughs while making clear he was absolutely serious about his admiration for the Kumasi-based school.

Mr Eazi's deep ties to Ghana

What struck many viewers was just how personal the defence felt. Mr Eazi shared he arrived in Ghana before he turned 16, saying, "I came to Ghana before I turned 16," and went on to enrol at KNUST at that age.

His years living and studying in the country have long shaped his identity, to the point where his nationality sometimes leaves fans puzzled.

The Nigerian-born artist spent a significant portion of his life in Ghana, and that connection clearly runs deep.

Mr Eazi and Moliy's 'Comfort' dominate timelines

Beyond the KNUST moment, the "Afrobeats saviour" also used the interview to speak about his latest single, *Comfort*, recorded with Ghanaian singer Moliy.

He shared the story of how the two first crossed paths, and the unexpected nature of that meeting appears to have made the track's origin story just as compelling as the song itself.

Fans have been captivated by the backstory, which has added another layer of buzz to what is already being called a standout collaboration.

The YouTube post below has the full interview with Mr Eazi on 3Music TV.

Fan reactions to Mr Eazi's KNUST defence

Fans took to the comments in droves to weigh in on the viral moment.

@djdumelotv wrote:

"Eazi my mate in KNUST…Lacasera bottles seller."

@Realrichie1 said:

"Very smart guy with a lot of wisdom."

@Olaniyi3366 commented:

"He has no roots whatsoever in Ghana. He's 1000% Yoruba, maybe related to the GA and Ewes. As a Yoruba man myself, we regard the GAs and Ewes all over as family. Period!"

@dellatv9503 added:

"Bankulize."

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi officially announce they are expecting their first child. Image credit: Mr Eazi

Source: Facebook

Eazi and Temi drop baby bump photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress and one of the three daughters of oil magnate Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola and the singer Mr Eazi have announced that they will soon be parents.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the couple stated that they were expecting their first child, sparking massive reactions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh