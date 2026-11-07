Diewait Ikpechukwu: Veteran Nollywood Actor Dies at 71, Sad Details Emerge
- Family sources confirmed the passing of veteran Nollywood actor Diewait Ikpechukwu on Thursday, 5 November 2026
- Ikpechukwu, who was 71, had been battling a prolonged illness before his death, which was announced the following day
- His passing deepens Nollywood's grief, coming weeks after the industry lost actor Francis Duru
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Nollywood has lost another of its own. Family sources confirmed on Friday, 7 November 2026, that veteran actor Diewait Ikpechukwu passed away on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after battling a prolonged illness. He was 71.
The news arrived like a fresh wound for an industry that had not yet found its footing following the recent death of actor Francis Duru.
For many in the Nigerian film community, Ikpechukwu's passing represents another painful chapter in what has become a particularly difficult season.
Diewait Ikpechukwu's career and legacy
Before stepping in front of the camera, Ikpechukwu had an unlikely path to acting. He had a background in football and previously worked as a business office manager at Nike before eventually carving out a name for himself in Nollywood. His filmography spanned nearly two decades, with credits including The August Meeting, Royal Palace (2005), The Guilty (2006), Across the River (2006), Python King (2007) and Ìjé Love (2022).
Away from set, he ran a communications company and was widely regarded as a mentor to younger actors. He often encouraged upcoming talent to approach every role with discipline and seriousness, warning them to resist desperation and to protect themselves from exploitation within the industry.
See the Instagram post announcing Diewait Ikpechukwu's death:
A difficult season for Nollywood
Ikpechukwu's death is the latest in a series of losses that have shaken Nigerian cinema in recent weeks. Francis Duru died last month following a brief illness, leaving fans and colleagues devastated. Around the same time, actress Nkechi Blessing announced the passing of Cjay Nwoks, who died at a hospital in Badore.
The successive losses have cast a heavy shadow over the industry, leaving filmmakers, actors and audiences alike mourning what feels like an unrelenting stretch of grief.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh