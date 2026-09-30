Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing paid tribute to her close friend and colleague Cjay, who died on Wednesday, 30 September 2026

Nkechi Blessing revealed she had spoken to Cjay just hours before learning of his sudden passing

The actress shared a photo collage of cherished memories alongside words that laid bare her grief over the unexpected loss

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is heartbroken following the sudden death of her close friend and colleague Chijioke Nwokafor, popularly known as CJay Nwoks, who passed away on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing shares final moment of late colleague Cjay with a video collage. Photo credit@cjaynwoks/#nkechiblessinsunday

Source: UGC

After first announcing the news of his passing on her Instagram page, Nkechi returned later the same day to share a photo collage capturing memories the two had built together, including plans they had hoped to carry out.

The tribute quickly spread across social media, drawing an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow celebrities.

Nkechi Blessing's heartfelt words for CJay Nwoks

What made the tribute especially painful was Nkechi's disclosure that she had been in contact with CJay only hours before his death. She described the disbelief of moving from a cheerful morning conversation to the devastating news that he was gone, all within the same day.

In her own words, she wrote:

"CJay Nwoke Oma, so this is really the end? Omo we had plans oooo, Kaii spoke to you 8 am today, and a few hours later you are no more with us… Omo, pls return if possible cus I refuse to type otherwise this is too much for me to handle."

No cause of death was disclosed in any of her posts. The rawness of her message reflected a loss that caught everyone off guard, with barely any time to absorb the news before the grief set in.

See Nkechi Blessings' Instagram post about CJay Nwoks below:

Fans and celebrities react to CJay's Nwoks' death

The tribute prompted a wave of responses from followers and celebrities who gathered in the comments to offer their sympathies.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@rita.daniels wrote:

"Please take heart, my dear."

@Folukedaramola reacted:

"Haaa, so sad o my condolences."

@radiogad commented:

"Nothing Dey this life"

@ijobalande shared:

"This is really heartbreaking. Life can be so unpredictable, and sometimes there are simply no words to explain the pain. May God give you, the family, and everyone who loved him the strength to bear this terrible loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@toch_lifestyle added:

"Sad how short life can be… the major reason PEACE OF MIND while you still breath is non-negotiable. Rest on young Champ."

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Source: YEN.com.gh