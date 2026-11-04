Ghana's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York visited the family of 24-year-old caregiver Joseph Owusu, who was reportedly killed in the Bronx

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa joined the visit by phone, expressing shock over Owusu's death following another Ghanaian killing in the same borough

Joseph Owusu's brother Kwadwo called for a thorough and transparent police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death

Ghana's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has paid a condolence visit to the family of Joseph Owusu, a 24-year-old Ghanaian caregiver who was reportedly killed in the Bronx, as concerns mount over the safety of Ghanaians in New York.

Ghana's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York visited the family of 24-year-old caregiver Joseph Owusu, who was reportedly killed in the Bronx

Source: Facebook

The visit, conducted on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, was led by Deputy Permanent Representative Ben Dotsel Malor and Consul-General Anthony El-Adas, acting on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who participated by telephone to personally offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement released by Ghana's Permanent Mission to the UN, Minister Ablakwa described the news of Owusu's death as deeply troubling, particularly given that it followed the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong in the same New York borough on 29 October 2026.

"I have been shocked and saddened by this tragic news, especially coming on the heels of the horrible news of the killing of 15-year-old Javits, also in the Bronx, New York," Ablakwa said.

The minister pledged that the Ghanaian government would engage relevant United States authorities and agencies to ensure that the full circumstances of Owusu's death were properly investigated. Police have informed the family that an autopsy is currently underway.

Family Demands Justice for Joseph Owusu

Those who knew Joseph Owusu described him as a devoted member of his community. He worked as a caregiver supporting persons with disabilities and served as a chorister at his local Methodist church. His family remembers him as a cherished son and brother whose death has left relatives and community members grief-stricken.

His brother, Kwadwo, urged law enforcement to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and called for anyone found responsible to be held accountable.

No official details regarding the circumstances of the incident or a confirmed cause of death had been released at the time of the statement.

The deaths of Owusu and Frimpong within days of each other in the Bronx have deepened anxiety among Ghanaians living in New York and relatives at home in Ghana, with many calling for swift investigations and accountability from the relevant US authorities.

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His father was denied a US visa to attend the November 20 burial, leaving the family appealing for help so he can say goodbye to his son.

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Source: YEN.com.gh