A Ghanaian student in Latvia, an organist in New York, and a teenage schoolboy were all killed or found dead in 2026

The deaths of Nana Agyei Ahyia, Joseph Owusu, and Javits Frimpong have left families and communities demanding answers

Ghanaians at home and in the diaspora are calling for justice as investigations remain incomplete or unresolved

Three young Ghanaians lost their lives abroad in 2026 under circumstances their families and communities have refused to accept as fully explained, prompting growing calls for justice across Ghana and the diaspora.

Ghanaians are demanding justice for three young citizens whose lives are cut short abroad. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Nana Agyei Ahyia, 18, dies in Latvia

Eighteen-year-old Nana Agyei Oduru Ahyia was a Ghanaian student in Riga, Latvia, when he died after falling from a multi-storey building.

Latvian authorities described the incident as either a deliberate act or an accident, but his family rejected that conclusion outright.

Those who knew Ahyia say he did not indicate that he intended to end his [Expletive].

What makes the case particularly troubling is a voice message Ahyia sent to relatives shortly before he died, in which he claimed someone had poisoned him.

His family maintains that investigators did not treat that recording as a serious lead and moved to close the case without adequately ruling out foul play.

After his body was repatriated to Ghana, the family commissioned an independent autopsy and petitioned the government to intervene.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that diplomatic engagement with Latvian officials was underway, describing the case as "heart-wrenching."

The family said the government's involvement gave them "hope at a time of immense sorrow."

Latvian authorities have not publicly addressed the poisoning claim.

The Facebook post below provides more details of the tragic death of Nana Agyei Oduru Ahyia.

Ghanaian Joseph Owusu, 24, Dies in Bronx

Joseph Owusu, a 24-year-old Ghanaian organist living in the Bronx, New York, went missing and was later found dead at a local dumpsite approximately two weeks after his disappearance.

A scrap collector discovered his body among refuse at the site, with a social media post by UglyGod on November 3, 2026 breaking the news to a wider audience.

Within his congregation at the Ghana United Methodist Church in the Bronx, Joseph was remembered as far more than a musician.

Those who knew him described a warm and generous young man who made himself available whenever friends or members of his church needed support, as reflected in tributes shared online.

Javits Frimpong, 15, dies en route to school

Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian immigrant, was fatally attacked on the morning of Thursday, October 29, 2026, while walking to his school, Dream Yard Preparatory School in the Bronx.

Three masked assailants struck him in the abdomen on Crotona Place near East 171st Street at approximately 9:20 a.m., just one block from his home in Mott Haven.

He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died. Police confirmed he was the intended target. His killers have not been caught.

A personal journal Javits had been keeping, which his family later shared with the New York Daily News, revealed a reflective and quietly hopeful young man.

"I am a shy person," he wrote.

"I am doing well on my journey and figuring out who I am."

He had arrived in the United States exactly one year before his death, having left his mother in Ghana to join his father, and had dreamed of becoming a physician.

He had even set aside money in his room to support friends' education back home.

"He believed that once he's here, he's gonna have a good life," his sister Millicent Frimpong said.

"He's a smart kid, and he wanted to help people."

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Source: YEN.com.gh