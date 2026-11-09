5 Ghanaian Media Personalities Who Have Declared Their 2028 Parliamentary Bids
- Several Ghanaian broadcasters and media figures announced plans to contest parliamentary seats ahead of the 2028 general elections
- The personalities declared interest in seats under the NPP and NDC tickets, with one initially eyeing an independent run
- Their declarations signal a growing trend of media practitioners seeking to transition into active Ghanaian politics
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A wave of well-known Ghanaian media personalities has publicly declared their intention to contest parliamentary seats in the 2028 general elections, signalling a notable shift from broadcasting and public commentary into active politics.
The five individuals have separately announced bids to represent various constituencies, with most seeking to secure nominations under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Here are five Ghanaian media personalities who have publicly declared their political ambitions.
Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah
Ghanaian broadcaster and political commentator Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is among the media personalities seeking to enter Parliament in 2028.
He has declared his intention to contest the Afigya Sekyere East parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.
His decision has attracted attention, considering his years of experience in broadcasting and his involvement in political discussions on radio and television.
Afrifa-Mensah is hoping to secure the party's nomination and eventually represent the people of the constituency in Parliament.
Captain Smart
Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart has also announced his intention to pursue a parliamentary career.
The Onua TV presenter initially expressed interest in contesting the Gomoa West parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.
He later disclosed his intention to contest the NDC parliamentary primary instead.
His political ambition marks a possible transition from his career in broadcasting to active participation in Ghana's parliamentary politics.
Lawyer Ohene Amankwah-Gyan
Lawyer and Kessben media personality Ohene Amankwah-Gyan has also declared his intention to contest a parliamentary seat.
He announced his ambition to contest the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary in the Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region.
His declaration adds another media personality to the growing list of individuals seeking political office ahead of the 2028 elections.
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Samuel Kojo Brace (Ahanta Pele)
Former Joy News presenter Samuel Kojo Brace, popularly known as Ahanta Pele, has also expressed interest in entering Parliament.
The former broadcaster declared his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ahanta West Constituency.
He reportedly explained that his decision was influenced by his engagement with residents and calls from people in the constituency to represent them.
Brace is hoping to secure the party's endorsement and become the next Member of Parliament for the area.
Stephen Fiifi Boafo
Former Oman FM presenter Stephen Fiifi Boafo is another media personality seeking to enter Ghanaian politics.
The former Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announced his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.
His declaration has placed him among the personalities hoping to secure parliamentary representation through the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections.
With the 2028 elections approaching, the political ambitions of these five personalities have added to the growing list of media practitioners seeking to transition from broadcasting and public commentary into active politics.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh