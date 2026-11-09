Several Ghanaian broadcasters and media figures announced plans to contest parliamentary seats ahead of the 2028 general elections

The personalities declared interest in seats under the NPP and NDC tickets, with one initially eyeing an independent run

Their declarations signal a growing trend of media practitioners seeking to transition into active Ghanaian politics

A wave of well-known Ghanaian media personalities has publicly declared their intention to contest parliamentary seats in the 2028 general elections, signalling a notable shift from broadcasting and public commentary into active politics.

5 Ghanaian media personalities who have declared their 2028 parliamentary bids. Image credit: Stephen Fiifi Boafo, Captain Smart, Samuel Kojo

Source: Facebook

The five individuals have separately announced bids to represent various constituencies, with most seeking to secure nominations under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Here are five Ghanaian media personalities who have publicly declared their political ambitions.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Okatakyie Afrifa declares his intention to contest the Afigya Sekyere East parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. Image credit: Okatakyie Afrifa

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian broadcaster and political commentator Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is among the media personalities seeking to enter Parliament in 2028.

He has declared his intention to contest the Afigya Sekyere East parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

His decision has attracted attention, considering his years of experience in broadcasting and his involvement in political discussions on radio and television.

Afrifa-Mensah is hoping to secure the party's nomination and eventually represent the people of the constituency in Parliament.

Captain Smart

Captain Smart declares bid to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat. Image credit: Captain Smart

Source: Instagram

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart has also announced his intention to pursue a parliamentary career.

The Onua TV presenter initially expressed interest in contesting the Gomoa West parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

He later disclosed his intention to contest the NDC parliamentary primary instead.

His political ambition marks a possible transition from his career in broadcasting to active participation in Ghana's parliamentary politics.

Lawyer Ohene Amankwah-Gyan

Lawyer and Kessben media personality Ohene Amankwah-Gyan declares his intention to contest the seat for Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region. Image credit: Ohene Amankwah-Gyan

Source: Facebook

Lawyer and Kessben media personality Ohene Amankwah-Gyan has also declared his intention to contest a parliamentary seat.

He announced his ambition to contest the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary in the Berekum East Constituency in the Bono Region.

His declaration adds another media personality to the growing list of individuals seeking political office ahead of the 2028 elections.

Samuel Kojo Brace (Ahanta Pele)

Former Joy News presenter Samuel Kojo Brace declares his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ahanta West Constituency. Image credit: Samuel Kojo Brace

Source: Facebook

Former Joy News presenter Samuel Kojo Brace, popularly known as Ahanta Pele, has also expressed interest in entering Parliament.

The former broadcaster declared his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ahanta West Constituency.

He reportedly explained that his decision was influenced by his engagement with residents and calls from people in the constituency to represent them.

Brace is hoping to secure the party's endorsement and become the next Member of Parliament for the area.

Stephen Fiifi Boafo

Former Oman FM presenter Stephen Fiifi Boafo announces his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency. Image credit: Stephen Fiifi Boafo

Source: Facebook

Former Oman FM presenter Stephen Fiifi Boafo is another media personality seeking to enter Ghanaian politics.

The former Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announced his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.

His declaration has placed him among the personalities hoping to secure parliamentary representation through the NPP ahead of the 2028 general elections.

With the 2028 elections approaching, the political ambitions of these five personalities have added to the growing list of media practitioners seeking to transition from broadcasting and public commentary into active politics.

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Source: YEN.com.gh