Former Joy News presenter Samuel Kojo Brace officially filed his declaration of intent to run as an NPP parliamentary candidate

Brace, also known as Ahanta Pele, is targeting the Ahanta West Constituency seat ahead of the 2027 party primaries

The former media personality's declaration drew warm reactions from supporters who backed his vision for the constituency

Former Joy News presenter Samuel Kojo Brace has officially declared his intent to contest the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in the Ahanta West Constituency, according to a Facebook post he shared on Monday, 9 November 2026.

Former Joy News presenter Samuel Kojo Brace officially declares his intention to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ahanta West. Photo source: Samuel Kojo Brace

Source: Facebook

Brace, popularly known as "Ahanta Pele," announced that he had signed and submitted his declaration of intent, formally signalling his ambition to become the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Samuel Kojo Brace makes his ambitions official

The post featured a campaign poster bearing the words "Declaration of Intent" alongside his name and constituency, confirming that the former broadcast journalist has taken a concrete step towards a political career.

In his caption, Brace described the move as the beginning of a journey, writing:

"A new vision. A bold step. A greater future. Ahanta West, the journey begins!"

This development follows earlier indications that the former Joy News journalist was weighing a political run.

YEN.com.gh previously reported on hints Kojo Brace had dropped after sharing an artwork on Facebook on Thursday, August 20, 2026, which many social media users interpreted as a campaign poster.

The artwork featured the red, white and blue colours associated with the NPP, prompting questions about whether the television presenter was preparing to contest the party's parliamentary primaries.

Brace has not yet outlined a formal policy platform, though his declaration framing of a "greater future" for the constituency suggests an agenda centred on development and community advancement.

The Ahanta West constituency is currently represented in Parliament by Mavis Kuukua Bissue of the governing NDC.

Bissue is serving her first term as the constituency's Member of Parliament and is the first woman to represent Ahanta West in Parliament.

The Facebook post of Samuel Kojo Brace declaring his intention to contest the NPP primaries is below:

Supporters rally behind Samuel Kojo Brace

The declaration attracted a wave of goodwill messages on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Ali Nuglo said:

"Move with the grassroots, especially the base the populated area. Let them feel your presence. Let them know you are with them. Let them know you are among them. Don't let them feel you are different from them. Work hard and I tell you victory will be yours."

Sammy Boakye wrote:

"Congratulations, Sammy, the Ahanta Pele 28 and incoming MP."

Kubi Joel commented:

"Your brain is really needed in the Parliament House. I pray you represent the Ahanta people."

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah set to contest NPP primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah’s declaration to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in Afigya Sekyere East ahead of the 2028 elections.

His campaign slogan, “With OKAM, Freedom Shall Come”, signalled an ambitious bid in a constituency where he was embroiled in a public feud with incumbent MP Mavis Nkansah Boadu and her family.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh