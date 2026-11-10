Footage of Chairman Wontumi's six-bedroom mega mansion in Tema Community 12 has surfaced online

EOCO officers and Lands Commission officials visited the property to take measurements as part of asset valuation proceedings

The visit to Chairman Wontumi's mansion follows a court-confirmed freezing order on the former NPP politician's assets

New footage has emerged showing the sprawling exterior of Chairman Wontumi's pink multi-storey mansion in Tema Community 12, drawing widespread attention online amid ongoing legal proceedings against the imprisoned former NPP politician.

Chairman Wontumi's pink mega mansion in Tema surfaces as EOCO moves to value his property. Photo source: Chairman Wontumi, EOCO Ghana

Source: Facebook

The video, shared by popular Ghanaian blogger The 1957 News and EOCO on social media on Monday, 10 November 2026, was captured in a documentary-style walking tour around the property's grounds.

The camera panned across a grand pink façade adorned with white columns and decorative trim, wide driveways, and an expansive compound, offering viewers a rare close-up look at the scale of the residence.

EOCO, Lands Commission assess Wontumi's Tema property

The footage emerged in the wake of a significant legal development after rumours emerged that EOCO had raided and ransacked the residence while Wontumi's family were home.

Officers from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), accompanied by officials from the Lands Commission, visited the six-bedroom property to take measurements and geographical coordinates as part of a formal valuation exercise.

The assessment is a procedural step following a court-confirmed freezing order placed on the mansion and other assets linked to Wontumi.

Wontumi's property, with its imposing pink exterior and large surrounding compound, sits prominently in Tema Community 12, one of the Greater Accra Region's established residential areas.

The sheer size of the building and its grounds, as captured in the circulating footage, has fuelled conversation about the former politician's wealth amid his current legal troubles.

The Instagram video of imprisoned former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi's mansion at Tema Community 12 is below:

Oheneba Nana Asiedu shares Wontumi health update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Oheneba Nana Asiedu’s visit to Chairman Wontumi at Nsawam Medium Prisons, where he said the detained NPP figure appeared healthy and in good spirits.

The visit came after Abronye DC claimed Wontumi was seriously ill in detention, while prison authorities confirmed they were investigating an alleged poisoning plot.

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Source: YEN.com.gh