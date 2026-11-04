A Kumasi-based broadcaster visited Nsawam Medium Prisons on November 4, 2026, to check on detained NPP bigwig Chairman Wontumi

The visit follows public claims by Abronye DC that Wontumi was seriously ill in detention and that party leadership was concealing this

Prison authorities confirmed they are investigating an alleged poisoning plot linked to the NPP bigwig's detention

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Kumasi-based radio and television presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu visited Chairman Wontumi at Nsawam Medium Prisons on November 4, 2026, and reported that the detained NPP figure appeared to be in good health and positive spirits.

Asiedu made the visit alongside Hon. Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South West, and Ernest Frimpong, former Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu visited Chairman Wontumi at Nsawam Prison, finding him well despite Abronye DC’s claims. Image credit: Oheneba Nana Asiedu, Chairman Wontumi/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post shared after the visit, Asiedu described Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, as "healthier and highly spirited."

Alleged poisoning under investigation

During the visit, Asiedu raised with prison authorities a matter that had been circulating ahead of the trip, an alleged poisoning plot against the former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Senior Officer in Charge (OIC) confirmed to him that prison management had become aware of a conversation relating to the alleged threat and that an investigation had been launched.

Asiedu did not provide further details on the nature of the alleged poisoning conversation or who was purportedly involved.

Wontumi's health amid Abronye DC's claims

The visit came directly in response to alarming public statements made by Bono Regional NPP Chairman Abronye DC, who asserted that Wontumi was gravely ill while in detention and accused the party's leadership of withholding that information from its members.

The first-hand account from Asiedu appeared to contradict that portrayal. His post described Wontumi as looking good, with what he called "God's grace and divine protection" evident in the chairman's condition.

Wontumi, a prominent businessman and former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has remained a high-profile figure within the party since his detention at Nsawam Medium Prisons.

State closes illegal mining case against Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the state had announced that it had concluded presenting its evidence in the trial of Chairman Wontumi and two co-accused persons charged in connection with alleged illegal mining activities.

The prosecution closed its case at the Accra Criminal Court after calling three witnesses: two former employees of Akonta Mining Company Limited and a detective from the Ghana Police Service.

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Source: YEN.com.gh