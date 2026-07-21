Chairman Wontumi’s palace-like mansion at Kwadaso Agric-Nzema in Kumasi has resurfaced online following his 20-year prison sentence

The heavily walled property features a vast compound, red-roofed buildings, multiple courtyards and water features, giving it the appearance of a royal palace

The renewed attention has sparked mixed reactions, with some admiring the mansion’s size and design while others question the wealth behind the massive estate

Following Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence, fresh attention has shifted from the courtroom to his sprawling palace-like mansion in the Ashanti Region, with photos and videos of the luxury property making the rounds on social media once again.

Inside Chairman Wontumi's palace-like estate after his 20-year prison sentence. Image credit: Chairman Wontumi, One Ghana TV, Smart Gh TV

Source: UGC

The massive estate, reportedly located at Kwadaso Agric-Nzema in Kumasi, has become one of the most talked-about private residences in Ghana due to its size and unique design.

Chairman Wontumi's Kumasi mansion attracts attention

The mansion sits within a heavily walled compound and features a striking red-roof design, giving it the appearance of a palace from the air.

Drone footage shared online shows the vast property stretching across a large piece of land with landscaped surroundings, multiple courtyards and water features.

Previous reports have claimed the estate has more than 70 rooms and over 70 air conditioners, although those figures have not been independently verified.

Watch the TikTok video of his mansion below:

The property has long sparked conversations among Ghanaians, with many admiring its grand architecture while others question the wealth behind such an enormous development.

Social media users revisit Wontumi's mansion after his conviction

The mansion has resurfaced online after Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison in a mining-related case.

As the judgment continues to dominate national discussions, many social media users have been sharing old drone videos and aerial photographs of the estate, with opinions divided over its significance.

Watch the aerial view of the mansion below:

Video of Wontumi being escorted to jail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi had been captured being escorted out of the Accra High Court in a police vehicle following the sentencing.

The Accra High Court handed down a 20-year hard-labour sentence and a fine of 10,000 penalty units to Chairman Wontumi

Source: YEN.com.gh