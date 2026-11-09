Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur Kofi Amoa-Abban announced the completion of a first-of-its-kind training facility in Côte d'Ivoire

Rigworld Group built the Oil and Gas Survival Training Centre in partnership with ARSTM to strengthen safety standards across Africa

The ultramodern facility is set to be officially unveiled at the SIREXE 2026 Oil and Gas Conference in Côte d'Ivoire

Kofi Amoa-Abban, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rigworld Group and one of Ghana's most prominent oil and gas entrepreneurs, has announced the construction of a first-of-its-kind Oil and Gas Survival Training Centre in Côte d'Ivoire, developed in partnership with ARSTM.

Rigworld CEO Kofi Amoa-Abban unveils the first oil and gas survival training centre in Côte d'Ivoire. Photo source: @kofiamoa.abban

Source: Instagram

Kofi Amoa-Abban shared the milestone on Instagram on Monday, 9 November 2026, describing the facility as a historic achievement for both organisations and for Africa's energy sector as a whole.

The newly constructed centre represents a joint effort between Rigworld Group and ARSTM to raise safety standards and develop local talent within the oil and gas industry across the continent.

Footage of the ultramodern facility circulating on social media showed the soon-to-be completed single-storey structure with a clean exterior finish and paved surrounds, signalling the project's readiness ahead of its formal launch.

A landmark for African energy development

According to Amoa-Abban, the project goes beyond bricks and mortar.

Writing in his announcement, he described it as "a testament to the power of partnership, shared vision, determination, and our collective commitment to developing African talent and strengthening safety standards within the oil and gas industry."

The prominent business mogul extended his appreciation to the leadership and teams of both Rigworld and ARSTM, crediting their professionalism and dedication for bringing the vision to fruition.

The facility is scheduled to be officially unveiled at the upcoming SIREXE 2026 Oil and Gas Conference in Côte d'Ivoire, an event expected to draw key stakeholders from across Africa's energy landscape.

Kofi Amoa-Abban's Rigworld's continental ambitions

The training centre marks a significant step in Rigworld Group's broader mission to invest in human capacity and infrastructure across Africa.

Amoa-Abban framed the development as proof of what African businesses can achieve when they work together with intention, writing:

"When Africans collaborate with purpose, extraordinary things happen."

The Instagram video of Kofi Amoa-Abban's latest project in Ivory Coast is below:

Kofi Amoa-Abban gifts Shatta Wale new Ferrari

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban gifting Shatta Wale a brand-new black Ferrari, which the musician showed off on social media.

The gift followed a history of generous gestures, including a Range Rover and access to Abban’s plush island mansion—leaving fans celebrating the latest addition and playfully asking for a seat in the Ferrari.

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Source: YEN.com.gh