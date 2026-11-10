Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas addressed claims that some actresses refuse romantic roles with Kumawood actors over their looks

Dumas said her professionalism as an actress means she would work with any co-actor, including Kumawood star Sumsum

She also praised Lil Win, describing the Kumawood actor as someone she finds supportive on set

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Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has dismissed the idea that physical appearance should determine who an actress agrees to share a romantic scene with on screen, saying she would have no reservations playing a love interest opposite Kumawood actor Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sumsum.

Ghallywood star Joselyn Dumas reiterates she would romance Sumsum Ahuofe if the film script required it, dismissing the possibility of cherry-picking actors to work with.

Source: Instagram

Her remarks came in response to a growing conversation about the perceived divide between Ghana's English-language film industry and Kumawood, with reports suggesting that some actresses are reluctant to take on romantic roles alongside Kumawood actors because of their looks.

Dumas dismisses notion of sidelining specific actors

Dumas said she had no knowledge of such attitudes being widespread among her peers and stressed that acting, by its very nature, requires performers to step into roles that may not reflect their personal preferences.

"If the script calls for it and I'm an actress, yes, he's my co-actor. Why am I going to say I'm not going to do it with him?" she said.

She went further, arguing that the willingness to collaborate across different productions and with different colleagues is a basic expectation of the craft. An actor who picks co-stars based on appearance, she suggested, is letting personal bias interfere with professional duty.

The broader discussion that prompted her comments also touched on the idea that some female performers consider themselves too attractive to be paired romantically with male actors who do not meet a particular standard of looks, a notion Dumas appeared to find puzzling.

Joselyn Dumas praises Lil Win

Beyond the debate over romantic roles, Dumas took a moment to speak warmly about her experiences with certain Kumawood actors. She specifically mentioned Lil Win as someone whose conduct she respects, describing him as a supportive presence.

Her comments add a measured voice to an ongoing conversation about professionalism, collaboration, and the sometimes uneasy relationship between Ghana's two major film traditions.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh