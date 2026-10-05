Kumawood actor Lil Win has received the traditional title of Nkosuohene during his visit to the stilt village of Nzulezu in Ghana's Western Region

The enstoolment took place as part of activities surrounding Lil Win's upcoming film A Journey To Africa, which features Ghanaian and Nigerian actors

A video shared on 4 October 2026 captured residents carrying Lil Win shoulder-high through the village during the ceremony

Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has been given a traditional chieftaincy title by the people of Nzulezu, Ghana's iconic stilt village, after visiting the community as part of his upcoming film production.

Lil Win is enstooled as a chief in Nzulezu during the shoot for A Journey to Africa. Image credit: Lil Win, Anigyie TV

Source: Facebook

The actor was enstooled as Nkosuohene, a title associated with development and community promotion, during what turned out to be a memorable occasion for both the film crew and local residents.

The honour came about as his production team used Nzulezu as a key filming location for A Journey To Africa, a project he has described as one of the most ambitious African movie productions to date.

Lil Win's Nzulezu enstoolment

A video circulating on social media from Sunday, 4 October 2026, captured scenes from the ceremony that quickly caught the attention of fans across Ghana.

Residents of the stilt village celebrated the actor enthusiastically, with some lifting him onto their shoulders and carrying him through the community in a show of appreciation.

The footage has since generated considerable buzz online, with many praising the actor for shining a spotlight on the historic settlement.

The title of Nkosuohene places Lil Win in a position linked to the advancement and visibility of Nzulezu, though the specific responsibilities attached to the role were not immediately outlined.

What is clear is that the community welcomed both his presence and the attention his project is bringing to their village.

Ghana-Nigeria film collaboration

Nzulezu, renowned for its distinctive houses built on stilts above water, is one of Ghana's most recognised tourist destinations.

By choosing it as a centrepiece filming location, Lil Win's production has drawn fresh attention to the site and its potential for attracting tourism.

A Journey To Africa brings together a cast of prominent actors from Ghana and Nigeria, making it one of the more significant cross-border collaborations between the two West African film industries.

Lil Win has positioned the film as a celebration of African culture, heritage, and storytelling, with the Nzulezo location central to that vision.

Fans and observers online have highlighted how the production could benefit the community directly, both through increased visibility and the prospect of drawing visitors curious about the village's unique way of life.

The Facebook video of Lil Win being enstooled as the chief is below.

Lil Win on snubbing Ghanaian actors in new project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lil Win’s decision to cast Nigerian actors in his upcoming film, A Journey to Africa, and his reasons for choosing them over some Ghanaian performers.

The filmmaker said Nigerian actors often review scripts and respond within an hour, while some Ghanaian actors take a week or longer. He also believes Nigerian stars bring a larger fanbase to his international projects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh