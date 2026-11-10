Popular Ghanaian pastor Fire Oja went public with a frustrated complaint directed at President John Mahama over a TraffiTech-GH fine

Fire Oja claimed he received an overspeeding fine linked to a 2025-registered vehicle he says is not his, despite not leaving his house

A commenter revealed his sister, who does not own a car, received the same type of message, raising broader questions about the system

Popular Ghanaian pastor Fire Oja has taken his grievances straight to the top, recording a TikTok video addressed directly to President John Mahama to protest what he describes as a wrongful overspeeding fine issued through Ghana's newly introduced TraffiTech-GH speed camera system.

Fire Oja cries out to President Mahama over an alleged wrongful TraffiTech-GH overspeeding fine. Photo source: FIRE OJA/Facebook, Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the video posted on Monday, 9 November 2026, Fire Oja spoke from what appeared to be a room in his residence, clearly agitated as he recounted his ordeal.

The popular pastor claimed that he received a fine suggesting that a 2025-registered Honda Civic vehicle linked to his name was caught speeding, despite his insistence that he never got behind the wheel or left his home that day.

Fire Oja's TraffiTech-GH fine complaint

The pastor claimed he had reached out through multiple channels, including calls to various official numbers, and even sent messages in an attempt to dispute the charge but received no satisfactory response.

Fire Oja added that the situation worsened when he discovered the number plates tied to the fine did not match any vehicle he owns, leading him to suggest that there may be duplicate or fraudulent plates in circulation.

He said:

"Mr President, your excellency, I received a message that I had oversped at 9am in the morning and that I was driving a 2025-registered Honda Civic even though I had been at home the whole day. I have not sat in any car or driven. I don't own a Honda Civic."

"We are in 2026. Where am I going to get a 2025 number plate and attach it to my car? But I have been sent a message claiming that I had oversped and needed to pay an amount of money."

Oja questioned President Mahama over the Traffitech-GH system and raised the possibility that if the actual driver of the vehicle could be found, the number plate confusion would become apparent to authorities.

His complaint was delivered in a mix of English and Twi, with a tone that shifted between bewilderment and open frustration as he appealed to the presidency for intervention.

The TikTok video of Fire Oja addressing President Mahama over the alleged TraffiTech-GH fine is below:

Reactions to Fire Oja's TraffiTech-GH video

The video resonated with many Ghanaians who appeared to have encountered similar issues with the system.

Nana Kwame wrote:

"My sister doesn't have a car, but she got the same massage."

NANA BOATENG said:

"Osofo, the government needs money for the 24-hour market, so please pay for us even if you're not the one 🙏."

SHOUBBERT commented:

"🥺I believe the country is not fully prepared at this stage. The majority of our major roads do not display speed limits clearly or consistently, so it is difficult for drivers to know what speed they should be travelling. It is challenging to enforce compliance when the necessary guidance is not in place."

Fire Oja spotted with actress Charly D

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Fire Oja and Charly D’s close interaction at Obaapa Christy’s Royal Praise Experience in Accra, where the pair were seen dancing, laughing and whispering together.

Their unexpected chemistry at the gospel concert quickly sparked speculation among fans, while Charly D’s recent decision to close two restaurants after struggling with her mental health added a more personal backdrop to the moment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh