Kwame Dzokoto’s passing has added to the list of notable Ghanaian media personalities, including Beverly Afaglo and Bernice Offei, who have been lost this year.

From actors and gospel musicians to broadcasters and journalists, Ghana has lost several prominent figures across the entertainment industry.

Kessben, Ammonia the Historian and Elder Eric Koranteng are among the notable personalities whose deaths have drawn tributes from fans and colleagues.

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Ghana's media and entertainment landscape has been marked by profound grief in 2026, with the death of actor, comedian and broadcaster Kwame Dzokoto bringing the year's toll of prominent public figures to a stark count.

Kwame Dzokoto, Beverly Afaglo and 17 other Ghanaian media personalities who died in 2026. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto, Beverly Afaglo, Bernice Offei

Source: Facebook

Kwame Dzokoto, best remembered for his role as Judge Koboo in the beloved television series 'Efiewura' and as the host of TV3's food and tourism programme 'Edziban', collapsed while participating in a live radio discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa, Western Region, on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The National Democratic Congress Western Regional Communication Officer, Kirk Mensah, confirmed his passing.

His death follows that of several other Ghanaian personalities from music, acting, broadcasting, journalism and related fields who were reported dead during the year.

Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian actress and media personality Beverly Afaglo died in May 2026, just days before her 43rd birthday.

Her husband, musician Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster of Praye fame, announced her death in an emotional tribute.

Afaglo featured in several Ghanaian films, including 'Return of Beyonce', 'Crime to Christ' and 'Girls Connection'.

Her death prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and people in the entertainment industry.

Yaw Sarpong

Veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong died on January 20, 2026, after years of ill health.

He was best known as the leader of the Asomafo gospel group and was celebrated for his contribution to Ghanaian gospel music.

His songs and ministry made him a respected figure among gospel music lovers, while tributes following his death reflected the impact of his long career.

Bernice Offei

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei died on September 12, 2026, at the age of 63, leaving behind a legacy of inspirational songs that touched generations of gospel music lovers.

She was widely known for songs such as Life Is Short, Hold On, Kaa She Gbeyei and Nyame Kokroko.

Her contribution to Ghanaian gospel music earned her recognition at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards, where she won Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year.

Her death came after public concern over her whereabouts when she was reported missing in Accra earlier that month.

Kessben

Businessman and media owner Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben or Kwabena Kesse, died on August 19, 2026.

He built a business empire that included broadcasting, education and other ventures, and was associated with Kessben FM and Kessben TV.

His passing was mourned by colleagues, listeners and people connected to his businesses.

Gamal Nkrumah

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, journalist, writer and son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, died in Cairo, Egypt, on October 15, 2026, following a prolonged illness.

He was remembered for his writing and intellectual contributions on African and international affairs. His family announced his death in a statement.

Ammonia the Historian

Richard Darko, popularly known as Ammonia the Historian, was reported dead in October 2026.

He was known for his work as a sports historian and broadcaster, particularly through appearances on radio stations including Nhyira FM and Angel FM in Kumasi.

His commentary and knowledge of Ghanaian football made him a familiar voice to sports audiences.

Elder Eric Koranteng

Elder Eric Koranteng, host of Oyerepa FM’s 'Sabbath Hour', was reported dead on October 18, 2026.

His passing was announced by his co-host, Juan Frimpong, on Facebook.

Beyond broadcasting, Koranteng was known for his religious teachings and involvement in church education, including baptismal and prophetic classes.

Other Ghanaian public figures reported dead in 2026 Other names reported among Ghana’s notable losses this year include:

Dr Abubakari Sidick Ahmed, popularly known as Alhaji: Former Radio Univers station manager.

Joseph Akasake Abaa: Former Bongo District Chief Executive.

Abubakar Sedik: Former Ahafo Ano South-West District Chief Executive.

Mohamed Abdul-Samed Gunu: Former Savelugu Member of Parliament.

Naser Toure Mahama: Former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East.

Dominic Frimpong: Footballer who played for Berekum Chelsea.

Gariba II: Traditional ruler.

Sulemana Abdul Samed widely known as Ghana’s tallest man.

Justice Bernard Danquah, popularly known as 99K: Radio presenter.

Ebenezer Aboagye, known as DJ Okoto: Veteran radio personality.

DJ Sly Ziggy: Radio presenter.

Kwame Dzokoto's last public appearance resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwame Dzokoto’s last widely seen public appearance, at a film launch in Accra on September 8, 2026, and the concerns fans raised about his health.

After Dzokoto died unexpectedly on October 22, footage from the event resurfaced, recalling how he had publicly rejected rumours that he was critically ill or had died.

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Source: YEN.com.gh