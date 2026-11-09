An old video of Efya declaring she would never get married resurfaced after she tied the knot with Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas in Accra

The 39-year-old Ghanaian singer responded to a viral Instablog9ja post highlighting her change of heart with a playful admission

Efya and Tomi Thomas, who is about six years her junior, held their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026

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Ghanaian singer Efya is laughing at her past self after an old clip of her declaring she would never walk down the aisle circulated widely following her traditional wedding to Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas.

Efya poses with her husband, Tomi Thomas. Photo source: obrempongshotit

Source: Instagram

The video resurfaced just days after the couple exchanged traditional marriage rites in Accra on Friday, November 6, 2026, before holding their white wedding the next day.

Popular Nigerian entertainment blog Instablog9ja brought the contrast to everyone's attention with an Instagram post featuring a photo of the newlyweds, noting that the 39-year-old Ghanaian singer had reportedly vowed never to marry six years before finally doing exactly that. The post also flagged the couple's six-year age gap, with Tomi Thomas being 33.

Efya, born Jane Awindor, went straight to the comments section and owned it entirely.

"Lol I guess I lied ... Oppsssssss," she wrote under the post, turning what could have been an awkward moment into one that fans found endearing.

Efya and Tomi Thomas' traditional wedding

The ceremony in Accra brought together family, close friends and a notable cross-section of the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie was among the guests, alongside Sister Derby, Fella Makafui, Hajia4Reall, Efia Odo and actress Kafui Danku.

Their relationship had been building publicly for some time. In February 2026, their families held a knocking ceremony on Valentine's Day, though their management was quick to clarify at the time that the event did not constitute the completion of traditional marriage rites.

Efya's previous views on marriage

The resurfaced video added an extra layer of intrigue to what was already a widely followed celebrity wedding. For years, Efya had been vocal about not seeing marriage as part of her path, making her playful Instagram admission all the more entertaining for those who had followed her career.

Her comment quickly became a talking point in its own right, with many fans revisiting her earlier declarations and weighing them against the reality of her weekend celebrations.

Six years after reportedly swearing off marriage, Efya has officially joined the growing list of Ghanaian celebrities who have tied the knot, and she is clearly not taking herself too seriously about the pivot.

See the Instagram post about Efya and her husband below:

Below is a screenshot of Efya's reaction:

Efya responds to an old video of her swearing off marriage. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie promises Efya and husband

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Sarkodie’s promise to give Efya and her husband, Tomi Thomas, a mini Rapperholic concert as a wedding gift, after the couple celebrated with traditional and white ceremonies in Accra.

Though the rapper was reportedly in Kenya and missed both events, his heartfelt gesture has sparked mixed reactions online. The promise also recalls the hit songs that have made Sarkodie and Efya one of Ghana’s most celebrated musical partnerships.

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Source: YEN.com.gh