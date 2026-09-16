Adez, a TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant and Ghanaian musician, has reportedly passed away

Fellow TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant and gospel musician Nii Soul was among the first to react to the news on Facebook

Fans and followers expressed disbelief online, with many noting Adez had appeared active online just days before her death

Ghanaians are mourning the reported passing of Adez, a musician and TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant, after news of her death spread across social media on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

TV3 Mentor season two contestant and musician Adez reportedly dies. Photo source: Nii Soul Ankrah, Adez Ekua Tiger

Source: Facebook

Nii Soul, who shared the Mentor season 2 stage with Adez, was among the first to publicly acknowledge her death.

He posted a string of crying and sad emojis on Facebook, accompanied by the words "Herh! Adez," capturing the disbelief felt by many who knew her.

The exact circumstances leading to the sudden demise of the former TV3 Mentor contestant remain unknown, with Nii Soul failing to specify in his post.

The Takoradi-based former music reality TV show star had reportedly been active on social media a few days before her untimely death

Adez's Mentor journey and music career

Adez, real name Victoria Adedzewaa Stokes, made her name as a participant on TV3's Mentor season 2, one of Ghana's most celebrated music reality competitions.

She represented the Western Region alongside Nii Soul (formerly Joe) and Pastor Kofy (formerly Kofi) on the music reality TV competition which had music executive Mark Okraku Mantey as one of its judges.

Beyond the show, the Takoradi native carved out a path in music and was outspoken about her craft.

The late Adez, who once released a song with dancehall musician Stonebwoy, previously sang as a backing vocalist to music legends like Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah, Hugh Masakela, Samini, Kwabena Kwabena and others.

In a previous interview, she stated that she did not need to feature a big artist to make her songs a success, a reflection of the confidence and independence that defined her artistic identity.

Her death has left fans in disbelief, particularly because she had remained visible and active on social media in the days leading up to the news breaking.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant Adez is below:

The TikTok video of Adez on TV3 Mentor season 2 is below:

Fans react to Adez's death

Tributes began flooding in almost immediately after the news emerged, with followers sharing memories and expressing their grief.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Revival Lamptey wrote:

"Seriously, I watched her interview bi on YouTube two weeks ago. Stating how she was not to have an audition but was part of the live band then and just jumped on the audition without proper planning… oh God."

Edusei de First said:

"Ohhhh, but what really happened? Because she was active just some days ago 😳 she didn't look sick."

Sweet Fingers commented:

"Thanks for the advice, the Memories, the vibes and everything. You will always remain in my heart ❤️as one of Ghana's finest musicians, Rest well, my sweet sister 😭."

TV3 Mentor season 1 winner Prince resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prince Tuffour, the inaugural winner of TV3 Ghana’s Mentor season 1, resurfaced after years away from the public eye.

The gospel singer shared a lively video performing a line from one of his newly released songs.

Prince's return captivated fans, who were struck by the dramatic transformation in his appearance since his reality TV days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh