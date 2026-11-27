Global streaming giant Netflix joined fans and colleagues across Africa in mourning Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, who passed away in Enugu at the age of 79

The company shared a black-and-white portrait of the veteran actor on its Facebook page, along with a short but special message that honoured his great legacy

In its tribute, Netflix referenced a popular Nigerian saying often used for great men, and it also mentioned the revered traditional title that the actor held

Streaming giant Netflix has mourned Nollywood legend Pete Edochie with a special message on social media.

Streaming giant Netflix mourns Pete Edochie with a special message on Facebook. Photo source: Netflix

Source: Facebook

Pete Edochie died at about 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, following a prolonged illness.

His son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced the news in a statement on behalf of the family. Edochie became a household name across Africa after playing Okonkwo in the TV adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine, and six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie.

Netflix mourns Pete Edochie with special message

Shortly after news of his passing broke, Netflix paid its own tribute to the Nollywood icon. On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the streaming giant shared a black-and-white portrait of Edochie on Facebook.

In the photo, the late actor wore his signature cap and smiled gently at the camera. Netflix described him as a legend and a king, while also referring to him by his traditional title, Ebube. Its post read:

"The Iroko has become an ancestor. Rest well, Chief Pete Edochie. Legend. King. Ebube."

Here is the Facebook post by Netflix, in which the streaming giant pays tribute to Pete Edochie.

Meaning behind Netflix's tribute to Pete Edochie

Behind the short message lies a deep cultural meaning. In Nigeria, the iroko tree is a symbol of strength and longevity, and comparing a man to it is a mark of great respect.

Ebube is the revered Igbo chieftaincy title by which the late actor was widely known. Netflix's choice of words therefore honoured both his towering career and his cultural roots.

Fans and colleagues have continued to pour out tributes to the veteran actor since his passing.

Fans recall Pete Edochie's iconic movie roles

Many fans across Africa mourned the actor and recalled how his powerful roles left a lasting mark on them. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Moshoko Matlala wrote:

"Stopped watching Nigerian movies at night because of this man 🔥🔥🔥"

Messager Elohïm Muanza commented:

"In our country, in the Congo 🇨🇩, we called him: OLD GOLIATH. If you watched his movies back then, you really had to be strong and brave to sleep and stay alone at home."

Emmanuel Mukombachoto said:

"I remember him saying when the bird is flying, it thinks it owns the sky until it collides with a broom of a witch."

Pete Edochie's Legacy Project visit to Ghana

Some weeks ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Pete Edochie arrived in Ghana to launch his Legacy Project.

The Nollywood legend wore a red cap and a white outfit, with a kente stole in Ghana's national colours around his neck. Ghanaians flooded the comment section of a TikTok video to welcome him, with many recalling his famous roles.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh