Popular TV3 Mentor season 4 contestant and Head Pastor Richard Anderson, known as Andy, has reportedly passed away

Traditional ruler and media practitioner Nana Yaw Akuoko announced the death on Facebook on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

The exact circumstances surrounding Anderson's death remain unclear, though some reports suggest he had been battling illness

Richard Anderson, affectionately known as Andy, the TV3 Mentor season 4 star who went on to become a pastor, has reportedly died, sending shockwaves through Ghanaian entertainment and religious circles.

TV3 Mentor 4 star Pastor Richard Anderson, aka Andy, reportedly dies after battling illness. Photo source: John Setgak, Tony Acheampong

Source: Facebook

Nana Yaw Akuoko, the Otumfuo Assinhene, philanthropist and media practitioner, broke the tragic news on Facebook on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, writing:

"Farewell, my brother Andy (Pastor Richard Anderson) of Mentor 4 fame. RIP."

The circumstances surrounding the former TV3 Mentor contestant's passing have not been officially confirmed, though several online reports suggest he had been dealing with illness before his death.

Who was Pastor Richard Anderson?

Beyond his television fame as a contestant on the fourth edition of the TV3 Mentor music reality show won by gospel musician Mike Kesse, Anderson had built a life of service as the Head Pastor of the Gospel Arena of the Assemblies of God (AG).

Those who knew him in that capacity described him as a consistent presence in his community, with one tribute noting they regularly spotted him in Teacher Nkwanta, taking his children to the Kyere Educational Complex.

His death has drawn comparisons to the passing of fellow man of God Pastor Morrison, who died three years prior, deepening the sense of loss felt within that tight-knit community of his Assemblies of God church.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of the late Pastor Richard Anderson is below:

Ghanaians react to Richard Anderson's death

Tributes poured in quickly once word spread, with many expressing grief and disbelief.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Official Nana Amma wrote:

"Aww, God, hmmm, not an AG member, but I always see him at Teacher Nkwanta taking his kids to Kyere Educational Complex. May his soul rest in peace."

OhemaaAgyeiwaaKaakyire said:

"Awwww Awwwww Awwww hmmmmmm, I can't even sleep, Big Andy. Why so soon? we love you, but God loves you more. May your soul rest well."

kobbyjnrbizzy commented:

"God keep your soul, Pastor Andy of TV3 Mentor. 😭😭💔💔...Pastor Morrison left us 3 years ago, and you're also gone. 😭😭...who dares question God!!!...God keep the family you left behind."

TV3 Mentor season 2 star Adez dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant and musician Adez, whose reported death prompted an outpouring of grief.

Fans were left stunned by the news, saying she had appeared active on social media just days earlier. Fellow contestant Nii Soul’s emotional tribute reflected the disbelief felt by many.

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Source: YEN.com.gh