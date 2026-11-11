Veteran Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame made a major career shift after joining the University of Media Arts and Communication as a lecturer

Okyeame Kwame shared footage of himself teaching second-year Development Communication students in a university lecture hall on November 11, 2026

The video quickly gained traction online, with fans and followers praising the rapper for sharing his knowledge with the next generation

Okyeame Kwame has taken on a new role, stepping into the lecture hall at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) as a teacher after a decorated career in Ghanaian music.

Veteran Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame becomes a lecturer at UniMAC and shares a video from his classroom. Photo source: @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

The veteran rapper shared footage from one of his sessions on Instagram, filmed from the back of the room during what appeared to be a lecture on Development Communication for second-year students.

The fixed-angle clip captured students seated at desks, notebooks open, with a projector screen at the front displaying a slide titled "Something to Think About" alongside a quote attributed to the French philosopher René Descartes.

Okyeame Kwame's lecture on doubt, independent thinking

In the clip, Okyeame Kwame walked his students through a concept he called the "thinker-to-thinker approach", describing it as a form of internal dialogue between belief and doubt that he linked to individual creativity.

He told the class that engaging with that tension is what unlocks ingenuity.

"If you believe everything that they tell you, then when do you think?" he asked the room before invoking Descartes directly. "Doubt is the origin of wisdom. Because if you believe alone and you don't doubt, then you are repeating what someone else is telling you."

He rounded off the moment with a laugh, joking, "So once in a while, don't let me spoil your mind, but once in a while, doubt something."

The session carried a relaxed but intellectually engaged atmosphere, with students visibly attentive throughout.

In the caption of his post, an excited Okyeame Kwame shared his experience with his students at the UniMAC school and expressed gratitude to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) for the opportunity in the prestigious tertiary institution.

The Instagram video of Okyeame Kwame lecturing at UniMAC is below:

Reactions to Okyeame Kwame's new role

The post drew warm responses from fans and industry figures who welcomed the musician's move into academia.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@sadoc_annobil wrote:

"The most hard-working man in showbiz."

@rabito_clinic said:

"This is great. Sharing knowledge is a beautiful thing."

@oforikingsley3 added:

"You are in a class of your own! Nature will continue to be kind to you."

Okyeame Kwame celebrates his daughter's graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame celebrating his daughter, Sante Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau, after she completed her O-level programme at Galaxy International School.

The proud father thanked the school’s teachers and management for helping shape Sante into an intelligent young woman, while a touching graduation video captured her family and friends celebrating the milestone.

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Source: YEN.com.gh