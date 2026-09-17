UK-based car customiser Kream confirmed the death of veteran British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, September 17, 2026

Kream revealed the two had recently been in contact, sharing their struggles with health issues and supporting each other as fathers

Sway leaves behind four children, including 2 sons and 2 daughters, whom Kream said he had the pleasure of speaking to on FaceTime

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The British-Ghanaian music world is in mourning after Sway DaSafo, the award-winning veteran UK rapper and producer widely regarded as a pioneer of British rap, reportedly passed away.

Veteran award-winning British-Ghanaian rapper and producer Sway DaSafo passes away. Photo source: @kreamdevelopments, @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

The news broke on Thursday, September 17, 2026, after UK-based car customiser Kream paid tribute to him in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The exact circumstances behind the former Konvict Muzik signee's untimely demise remain unknown.

Sway's untimely demise came days after he celebrated his 44th birthday on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Kream described Sway, well known in Ghana for his 2009 hit collaboration, 'Lay Away', with rapper Sarkodie and Jayso as "a personal friend, a true legend and pioneer in the UK rap game."

He also shared that the pair had maintained a close bond in their final months together, bonding over shared experiences of health struggles and the responsibilities of fatherhood.

Kream details Sway's final months

In his post, Kream shared that the two had been in regular contact, leaning on each other during difficult times.

"We've been staying in touch recently sharing our struggles with health issues and keeping each other's spirits up, especially as fathers and staying strong for our kids," he wrote.

He added that Sway leaves behind two sons and two daughters, children Kream said he had recently had the joy of meeting over FaceTime.

The tribute painted a picture of a man deeply devoted to his family even as he navigated serious personal challenges in the months before his death.

The Instagram post announcing Sway's demise is below:

Who was late SwayDaSafo?

Sway, real name Derek Andrew Safo, was a prominent British-Ghanaian musician, producer and entrepreneur.

The deceased artist was born on September 5, 1982, in North London to Ghanaian parents and rose to become a major household name in the UK rap scene in the 2000s.

In 2005, he inked his name in the history books as he became the first unsigned rapper to win a Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award prior to the release of an official album.

He took home the Best Hip-Hop Act accolade.

In 2006, Sway became the first British rapper to win an American BET Hip Hop Award as well as landing a spot on the Mercury Music Prize shortlist.

His successes drew the attention of legendary American singer Akon, who signed him to his Konvict Muzik international record label alongside T-Pain and Lady Gaga.

Under the major label, Sway became a popular name in the Ghanaian music industry after releasing his 2008 record “Black Stars", which celebrated notable Ghanaians across the diaspora.

He would visit Ghana and feature on veteran rapper Sarkodie's 2009 hit song, Lay Away, which also had music executive and producer Jayso on it.

The late Sway also collaborated with other top Ghanaian musicians, including rapper Asem, Lynx Entertainment CEO Richie Mensah, Edem and others.

Reactions to Sway DaSafo's passing

The news prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow artists across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@officialdaddymo wrote:

"Lord have mercy. RIP man, this hurts 💔💔."

@MOBOAwards said:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sway. In 2005, he made MOBO history, beating global heavyweights including 50 Cent and The Game to win Best Hip-Hop Act – a huge moment for Sway and UK Hip Hop. Proud to have him as part of our history. Our love goes out to his family, loved ones and fans."

1BioHazard64 commented:

"This is really sad merhn. The only rapper that was fit for a king."

TV3 Mentor star and singer Adez dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about singer Adez, the TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant, whose reported death left fans and fellow artistes mourning.

Her passing sparked disbelief online, with many followers pointing out that she appeared active on social media just days before the heartbreaking news emerged.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh