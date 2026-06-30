Ghanaian rap icon Okyeame Kwame celebrated his daughter Sante Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau after she completed her O-level programme at Galaxy International School

The rapper shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, thanking the school for helping shape his daughter into an intelligent young woman

Sante turned 14 in September last year, when her father described her as his favourite daughter in an emotional birthday post

Ghanaian rap icon Okyeame Kwame has celebrated his daughter, Sante Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau, after she graduated from Galaxy International School, following the completion of her O-level programme.

Okyeame Kwame Celebrates Daughter Sante Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau After O-Level Graduation at Galaxy International School. Image credit: Okyeame Kwame (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Sante is no stranger to public attention, having grown up in the spotlight as one of Okyeame Kwame's most talked-about children.

She turned 14 in September of last year, a milestone her father marked with an emotional birthday tribute on Instagram that resonated widely with fans.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my favorite daughter, Ohemaa Abena Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau. You bring me more joy than I deserve. You brought me so many genuine smiles in the past 14 years, and maybe even before you were born. I don't know what I will do when you are old enough to leave the house."

The Instagram post of Okyeame Kwame celebrating Sante's 14th birthday is below.

Okyeame Kwame celebrates Sante's graduation

The proud father's latest tribute came after Sante completed her O-level programme at Galaxy International School as part of the graduating class of 2026.

Okyeame Kwame took to Instagram to share the news alongside a heartfelt message to his daughter and the school that helped shape her.

He wrote:

"My daughter @santensiahapau just graduated after her O-levels and I am super grateful to @galaxyintschool for co-parenting and helping me shape her into an intelligent lady with socially acceptable behaviour. I am grateful to all her teachers and management for the guidance. Congratulations Sante, you've made us proud."

The post was accompanied by a mini-documentary capturing the graduation ceremony, with Sante's mother, brother, and close friends all present to mark the occasion.

In the touching clip, Sante's brother, Sir Kwame Bota, offered warm words about his sister, while some of her tutors also provided insights into her academic competence.

The Instagram video of Okyeame Kwame celebrating Sante's graduation is below.

Fans and celebrities react to Sante's graduation

The graduation post of Sante drew warm congratulations from fans, celebrities and fellow parents. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Flowking Stone said:

"Congrats to our Princess."

Gloria Osarfo wrote:

"Congratulations Sante."

Patricia Fukuo indicated:

"Everything is screaming God's goodness."

drnaa_novawellness said:

"Big congratulations to my darling Sante. Wishing you God's speed in all you do as you move on to the next chapter. Ayekoooo."

jess_ena_debrie commented:

"Co-parenting is the word because schools do so much. Congratulations."

awuraabenaagyeman added:

"Awwwww too beautiful. Congratulations Sante."

Sante Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau celebrates the completion of her O-Level education with friends at Galaxy International School. Image credit: Okyeame Kwame (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Bonsam's daughter also graduates

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame Kwame is not the only prominent Ghanaian personality celebrating a daughter's academic milestone.

Yaa Bonsam, the daughter of outspoken traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam, reportedly graduated from St. Louis Senior High School as the best science student in her year group.

She has set her sights on furthering her education at either the University of Ghana, Legon, or the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Source: YEN.com.gh