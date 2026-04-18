Legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame was appointed as the Feed Ghana Ambassador by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on his 50th birthday

Minister Eric Opoku announced the appointment during a meeting, noting that the rap pioneer would tour the country to mobilise support for the programme

Okyeame Kwame expressed gratitude on Instagram, thanking President John Mahama and Minister Eric Opoku for entrusting him with the role and promising to deliver

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Veteran Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has earned acclaim on social media after being appointed as an ambassador for a major government initiative.

Okyeame Kwame is appointed as an ambassador for the government's Feed Ghana programme by the Minister of Food and Agriculture on his 50th birthday. Image credit: @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

On Friday, April 17, 2026, rap pioneer Okyeame Kwame celebrated his 50th birthday and capped off the day by landing a major milestone.

He visited the offices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Accra, where he was appointed as an ambassador for the government’s Feed Ghana programme.

In a video shared to his Instagram page, the rapper was seen arriving at the government agency in a yellow vehicle for a meeting with the sector minister, Honourable Eric Opoku.

Speaking during the meeting, the Minister announced the rapper’s newest appointment, noting that he was expected to use his well-noted advocacy for farming to promote the initiative.

“We're signing an MOU between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and our brother Kwame Nsiah Apau, also known as Okyeame Kwame. A very popular personality in the Entertainment Industry, an award-winning musician, Made in Ghana ambassador, and a farming advocate, to be the Feed Ghana coordinator ambassador,” Eric Opoku said.

He added that as part of his duties, the rapper would be expected to tour the entire country to trumpet the program to farmers and other stakeholders.

“He would join the campaign to mobilise massive support for the success of the Feed Ghana program. He would be going everywhere in this country to mobilise support, especially in the backyard farming activities. This is very important,” the minister added.

Okyeame Kwame expressed his delight over his new position on Instagram and thanked the President and the Minister for trusting him with the opportunity.

“My biggest present today is that I have been appointed as the Feed Ghana Ambassador by the Honourable Minister of Food and Agriculture, Honourable Eric Opoku. I promise to deliver my responsibilities with focus and formidable national pride. I wish to thank the president of the Republic of Ghana for your vision and leadership,” he wrote.

The Instagram post shared by Okyeame Kwame is below.

The Feed Ghana Programme is a new flagship initiative under Ghana’s Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA) that aims to boost local food production, cut food imports, create jobs and strengthen national food security.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), and was launched in April 2025 in Techiman by President John Dramani Mahama.

Below is a YouTube video of President John Dramani Mahama launching the Feed Ghana Program.

Okyeame Kwame speaks about his chances of winning the TGMA Artist of the Year Award once more after his maiden win in 2009. Image credit: OkyeameKwame

Source: Instagram

Okyeame Kwame targets TGMA victory

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame said he was still optimistic of winning the ultimate prize at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) before his career ends.

In a video, he explained that producing three hit songs from his upcoming album would land him the award he first won in 2009.

Source: YEN.com.gh