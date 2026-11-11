Popular Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold took to social media to share footage of her newest luxury vehicle purchase

Lizzy Gold bought the 2026 Jetour SUV as a personal gift to herself, celebrating her own hard work and achievements

The Nigerian actress's decision to treat herself sparked widespread reactions from fans and followers online

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has set social media buzzing after unveiling a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV as a personal gift to herself.

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold gifts herself a brand-new car, sparking reactions online. Image credit: Lizzy Gold, Celebrity Blog

Source: Facebook

The actress shared footage of the acquisition on her social media pages, giving followers an up-close look at the sleek vehicle.

Her excitement was unmistakable throughout the clips, even without a lengthy statement to accompany them.

Lizzy Gold treats herself to a luxury SUV

What made the moment particularly noteworthy for many fans was the fact that Lizzy Gold made the purchase entirely on her own terms.

Rather than receiving the vehicle as a gift from a partner or admirer, the Nollywood actress chose to reward herself, framing it as a celebration of her personal achievements.

The 2026 Jetour model quickly became a talking point among her followers, with many praising her for the milestone and the message it carried about self-appreciation and financial independence.

Her latest purchase has also reignited conversations around celebrities who openly celebrate their accomplishments through luxury acquisitions.

Lizzy Gold's career in Nollywood

Over the years, Lizzy Gold has carved out a steady presence in the Nigerian film industry, building her reputation through appearances in several Nollywood productions.

Beyond her screen work, she has consistently maintained an active social media presence, giving fans regular glimpses into both her professional journey and personal life.

Her newest post has only added to that narrative, with the SUV now firmly at the centre of her followers' attention.

The Facepost post showing Lizzy Gold's new car is below.

Fans react to Lizzy's new car

Reactions from fans poured in across the comments section of her post, with many celebrating the actress's self-gifting moment.

@Ikechukwu Peter wrote:

"Smile....am always surprised any time I see her in one of those big cars.....is like she likes big big things anyways congratulations"

@Bless Eby commented:

"Congratulations to her"

@CouturebyTeena added:

"Wow! The car is so fine"

Maame Gold gifts Christiana Awuni a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni receiving a new car from businesswoman Maame Gold at an event in Accra.

The surprise followed Awuni’s public disclosure that she struggled to get around because she did not own a vehicle. A video showed Maame Gold presenting the car keys and documents as attendees celebrated.

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Source: YEN.com.gh