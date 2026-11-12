Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, have officially filed a defamation suit against her former TV presenter, Naana Brown, at the Sowutuom High Court

The couple’s lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, outlined all their reliefs in a writ of summons filed on November 11, 2026, which has since surfaced online

According to the writ, the suit followed comments Naana Brown allegedly made on social media about money paid to Appiah Biblical in a previous settlement

Evangelist Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, have dragged her former TV presenter, Naana Brown, to court over comments she allegedly made about them on social media.

A page of the writ of summons filed by Agradaa and Angel Asiamah against Naana Brown at the Sowutuom High Court. Photo source: Todays TV LIVE/Facebook, @delayshow/Instagram

Source: UGC

The couple’s suit was filed at the High Court in Sowutuom, Accra, on November 11, 2026, through their lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour.

Naana Brown, whose real name is Roselyn Brown Tweneboah, previously hosted a programme on Agradaa’s television station.

According to the writ, the comments were published on her social media platforms, including TikTok, on or about November 6, 2026.

The suit comes days after the couple gave media personality Baaba Cann a 48-hour ultimatum over separate comments. Naana Brown has yet to publicly respond to the suit.

Agradaa’s GH¢20 million demands from Naana Brown

In the writ, the couple asked the court to declare that Naana Brown’s statements were slanderous and defamatory.

They are also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining her and her agents from publishing further defamatory statements about them.

Additionally, the couple demanded a retraction and an unqualified apology on her social media accounts, Today TV and in five Daily Graphic publications.

They are further claiming general damages and GH¢20 million in compensatory damages for loss of reputation. Costs, including legal fees, were also listed among the reliefs.

Naana Brown’s alleged claims about Appiah Biblical

According to the writ, Naana Brown alleged that the money paid to Appiah Biblical as part of a settlement was juju money.

She reportedly also claimed that Angel Asiamah performed rituals over the money before it was handed to the preacher.

The couple’s lawyer argued that the statements portrayed them as occult practitioners and their marriage as a sham.

In the writ, the plaintiffs insisted that the claims were false in their entirety. Richard Asare Baffour also stated that Naana Brown had no personal knowledge of the settlement process.

Agradaa explains GH¢50,000 settlement with Appiah Biblical

The writ stated that Appiah Biblical accepted GH¢50,000 as compensation in an out-of-court settlement while Agradaa was in custody.

Per the suit, his bank account details were requested to facilitate the payment, but he insisted on receiving it in cash.

The couple maintained that the cash payment was made at Appiah Biblical’s request and not to conceal any occult practice. A separate settlement was also negotiated with Empress Gifty, according to the document.

The Facebook post from Angel Asiamah, in which he shares the writ against Naana Brown, is below.

Baaba Cann apologises to Prophet Ogyaba

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that Baaba Cann apologised to Prophet Ogyaba again after he deemed her earlier apology insufficient.

The media personality addressed a letter to the preacher and shared it on her Facebook page on November 10, 2026.

She withdrew her comments about him on UTV’s United Showbiz and expressed regret for the tension they had caused.

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Source: YEN.com.gh