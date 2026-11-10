Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, have given media personality Baaba Cann a 48-hour ultimatum over comments she made about them on social media

The couple’s lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, outlined their demands in a letter dated November 9, 2026, which Angel Asiamah shared on his personal Facebook page

The lawyer stated that his clients had never met the media personality and had no prior interaction or personal dispute with her before the publication

Evangelist Nana Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, have given media personality Baaba Cann a 48-hour ultimatum over comments she made about them on social media.

Agradaa and Angel Asiamah give Baaba Cann 48-hour ultimatum over viral comments. Photo source: Angel Asiamah/Facebook, @thebaabacann/Instagram.

Source: Facebook

The couple’s demands were contained in a letter from their lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, dated November 9, 2026.

Angel Asiamah shared the document on his Facebook page with the caption, “Formal Legal Action Served.”

The letter stated that the comments were made in a video or livestream on Baaba Cann’s Instagram account.

It added that the publication had also been shared on several social media platforms, including Unruly Studio. Baaba Cann has yet to publicly respond to the letter.

Agradaa’s demands to Baaba Cann

In the letter, the couple demanded that Baaba Cann retract the statements in their entirety within 48 hours of receiving it.

Baaba Cann was also asked to publish an unequivocal apology on her social media account in the same format and with the same prominence as the original publication.

The apology, per the letter, should state clearly that the allegations were false and baseless. Additionally, the couple demanded that she delete the publication from her account and any other platform where it may have been reposted.

Failure to comply, the letter warned, would lead to legal proceedings against her without further notice.

Lawyer Richard Asare Baffour explains complaint

According to the lawyer, the statements suggested that the couple’s marriage was fraudulent and transactional.

He argued that the claims were entirely false and had exposed his clients, who are well-known public figures, to public ridicule and contempt.

The letter further claimed that the couple had suffered distress and embarrassment as a result. Richard Asare Baffour also stated that his clients had never met Baaba Cann and had no personal dispute with her.

Her motivation for making the statements was therefore unknown to them, he added.

The Facebook post from Angel Asiamah, in which he shares the letter to Baaba Cann, is below.

Agradaa’s lawyer rejects TikTok user’s apology

In May 2026, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa’s lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, rejected an apology from a woman who made claims against Angel Asiamah on TikTok.

The lawyer said the legal team would pursue both criminal and civil suits to deter others from spreading false claims online. He added that they had seen the apology video but would proceed with court action regardless.

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Source: YEN.com.gh