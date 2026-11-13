American actor and comedian Anthony Clark, known for his role in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Co-star Mike O'Malley announced the news on X, sharing that he had spoken with Clark just three weeks before his passing

Fans flooded social media with tributes to Clark, remembering the laughter he brought through his work in comedy and television

American actor and comedian Anthony Clark, widely recognised for his role in the CBS sitcom 'Yes, Dear', died on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, at the age of 62.

Anthony Clark, dead at 62, as co-star Mike O'Malley pays tribute. Image credit: Screen Thrill

Source: Facebook

His death followed complications from pneumonia.

The news reached the public through a heartfelt tribute posted on X by his former co-star Mike O'Malley on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, confirming what many fans would find difficult to believe.

Mike O'Malley's tribute to Anthony Clark

In his post, O'Malley traced his connection with Clark back to the Boston comedy scene of the mid-1990s, where he first became aware of the performer.

At that point, Clark was already a well-established comedian drawing full houses with his shows.

O'Malley recalled attending one of those performances at The Comedy Connection alongside his wife, Lisa, and spending the entire evening in stitches.

He described Clark as a performer with a rare quality: the ability to laugh together with his audience while weaving relatable observations about everyday life into his act.

O'Malley made clear he had long been an admirer before the two ever became friends.

The tribute grew more personal when O'Malley disclosed that the two had spoken on the phone just three weeks before the American actor's death.

He said the conversation was full of laughter, which made the news of his passing all the more painful to absorb.

Fans remember the Yes, Dear star

Following O'Malley's announcement, admirers of Clark took to social media to mourn his loss and celebrate what he gave to the world of comedy.

Many fondly recalled his work on 'Yes, Dear', the sitcom he shared with O'Malley, as a highlight of his television career.

Clark's passing leaves a gap in the comedy world, though those who loved his work continue to celebrate the joy and laughter he created throughout his career.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Anthony Clark is below.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Hollywood actress Kimmarie Johnson, who died at 50 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital.

Her niece said Johnson brought positive energy to those around her, while the family shared details of her final hours and remembered her life and career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh