Kalsoume Sinare has reached a major milestone after years of building a career spanning entertainment and public service

Her husband, former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe, shared the proud family moment online with an emotional message

The latest achievement adds another major chapter to Kalsoume Sinare’s transition from Ghanaian actress to diplomat

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Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Kalsoume Sinare, has shared a proud moment with her family after presenting her credentials to His Majesty the King of Spain, completing the final formal step of her diplomatic appointment.

Anthony Baffoe celebrates his wife, Ambassador Kalsoume Sinare, presenting her credentials to the King of Spain in a proud Instagram tribute. Image credit: Kalsime/Anthony Baffour.

Source: Instagram

Sinare's appointment was first announced in June 2025 as part of a list of diplomatic nominations by the Office of the President.

President John Mahama formally commissioned her as Ghana's Ambassador to Spain at a ceremony at the Jubilee House on March 17, 2026, attended by notable figures including fellow actress Jackie Appiah.

She took a preliminary step in April 2026, presenting her Letters of Credence and Recall to Spain's Director-General of Protocol, Adrián Martín Couce, a move that granted her clearance to begin preliminary diplomatic duties pending the final presentation of her credentials to Spanish authorities.

Friday's ceremony with the King marks the completion of that process and her full assumption of office.

Anthony Baffoe celebrates wife's royal presentation

H.E. Kalsoume Baffoe's meeting with the King of Spain was announced by her husband, former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe, on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, the Black Stars player indicated that the ceremony marked a truly special and memorable day for the family.

He wrote:

"A truly special and memorable day. H.E. Kulsoume Baffoe presented her credentials to His Majesty the King of Spain today in a beautiful and very classy ceremony."

He also described the moment as a proud one for the entire family, expressing gratitude for the experience.

He added:

"It is an immense honor and privilege to witness my wife representing our beloved nation, Ghana, with such pride and dignity. What an experience and what a proud moment for our family. Alhamdulilah always."

The video of the moment is below.

Fans praise Kalsoume Sinare's royal moment

Reactions to the post were overwhelmingly warm, with many fans describing the ambassador's presence and bearing as regal.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Nana_adjoa77 wrote:

"From day one I always said the way she walks signifies Royalty and today here we are seeing walking in Greatness 😍 3fa ta wo mommy ❤️"

Aqoufa.jxl said:

"Grace and Elegance ❤️❤️❤️"

Wils_studios indicated:

"God's time is always the Best!!❤️‍🔥🙏🏿"

I.amahibrahim_27 added:

"Very memorable indeed ❤️🙌🔥."

Vivienneachor commented:

"In his own time the Lord makes things beautiful. Glory be God 🙌🏼🙌🏼"

Jackie Appiah lands new ambassadorial deal

In a related development reported by Yen.com.gh, fellow Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has also landed a new ambassadorial deal, this time as brand ambassador for Labianca Company Limited, a leading frozen foods distributor based in Tema.

The deal adds to an already extensive endorsement portfolio for the actress, who has previously fronted brands including Perla Water and Globacom.

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Source: YEN.com.gh