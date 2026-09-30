Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie paid a heartfelt visit to veteran Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah during his legacy tour of Ghana on Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Emmanuel Armah has been battling serious health complications for nearly 11 years, with his condition beginning in the United States, where he suffered from high blood pressure and cholesterol

A video of the emotional visit shared by a popular Ghana-based Nigerian content creator and comedian Parrot Mouth has gone viral, showing Pete Edochie praying over Armah and offering financial support

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Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie made an emotional stop during his Ghana legacy tour on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, visiting veteran Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah at his home in Accra after the ailing star had been on his mind since the trip began.

Pete Edochie Visits Ailing Ghanaian Actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, His Current State Emerges

Source: Facebook

Armah, a familiar face in both Ghanaian and Nigerian film circles, has been battling serious health complications for close to 11 years.

According to his wife and carer, who spoke in the video, his troubles began while he was working in the United States, where undetected high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels triggered a health crisis that eventually led to him being brought back to Ghana.

Emmanuel Armah's condition and daily struggles

Speaking in the video, Peter Edochie himself opened up about his own health problems and asked for an update on the veteran Ghanaian's current condition.

The Nollywood legend described how parts of his body swell periodically, including his hands and legs, and added that he has placed his fate in God's hands:

"Whenever you feel it is time for me to go, just take me. Don't let me bother the people who are around me."

Emmanuel Armah's wife also shared that he is currently receiving physiotherapy at City Physiotherapy in Accra and that he receives daily massages.

She also confirmed that he remains mentally sharp, recognising people by name and asking after those he has not seen in a while.

Pete Edochie's emotional reunion with Emmanuel Armah

For Edochie, the visit was deeply personal.

He recalled that Armah was the first Ghanaian actor he starred alongside in a Nigerian production and that the two built a close friendship during their time working together in Nigeria.

"I haven't seen him for years, and seeing him now, it is difficult for me to blink tears back from my eyes," he said.

Edochie gifted Armah money from his own pocket and also passed on a donation given to him by a well-wisher the previous day, saying he hoped the funds would help cover the cost of medicine.

He then led those gathered in the room in a prayer for Armah's recovery.

The visit was captured and shared by popular Ghana-based Nigerian content creator and comedian Parrot Mouth, whose earlier airport video featuring Edochie had already gone viral after the Nollywood icon mentioned Armah as someone he was hoping to see while in Ghana.

The Instagram video of Pete Edochie's visit to Emmanuel Armah is below:

Reactions to Emmanuel Armah's current condition

The clip drew a wave of emotional responses from viewers across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians below:

@edwardabbeo wrote:

"Lion, I really appreciate your words of encouragement. It shows how close you were with him in those days. By the grace of God, he will recover."

@maamedede16 said: "This is sad."

@kaydaphna commented:

"Awww, God. May you heal him, and let’s use it as a testimony of who you are. 😍"

@ronnieray2026 said:

"It's not easy to take care of a sick person. The burden and pressure are not easy. May God help his wife. 👏"

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Source: YEN.com.gh