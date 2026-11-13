Ghanaian radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje took to Facebook to comment on the newly launched Heritage Series banknotes

Ohemaa Woyeje described the new cedi designs as beautiful and representative of Ghana's history and identity

The media personality raised a pointed question about whether a future government would change the designs again

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Ghanaian radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje has shared her thoughts on Ghana's newly launched Heritage Series banknotes, praising their designs while posing a question that has resonated with many Ghanaians.

Ohemaa Woyeje reacts to new Ghana cedi notes and asks a key question about future governments. Image credit: Ohemaa Woyeje, Jackson K Bentum, BoG

Source: Facebook

She took to Facebook on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the same day President John Dramani Mahama officially unveiled the new cedi notes at the Bank of Ghana headquarters in Accra, to share her reaction.

Ohemaa Woyeje praises the new cedi designs

The media personality was clearly moved by the aesthetic and cultural significance of the notes, describing them in warm terms.

"It's beautiful and tells our story🥰 Our history. Hw3 ne f3 ❤️," she wrote in her post.

The Heritage Series banknotes incorporate historical personalities, iconic landmarks, and cultural elements drawn from Ghana's past, forming part of the Bank of Ghana's broader effort to embed the country's heritage into its national currency.

Ohemaa Woyeje asks one key question

Beyond the praise, Ohemaa Woyeje raised a question about what happens to currency designs when political administrations change.

"Would another government change these notes again? Just curious," she wrote.

Her query was not framed as opposition to future change, but rather as a reflection on the value of preserving a currency's historical character across different governments.

The post touched on a conversation many Ghanaians have been quietly having since the notes were unveiled — whether the Heritage Series will endure or become tied to a particular political moment.

Her remarks landed at a time when public debate about the new denominations is already lively, with Ghanaians discussing the choices of personalities and landmarks featured across the different notes and what those selections say about how the country chooses to remember its own story.

The Facebook post by Ohemaa Woyeje is below.

Meet the pastor on new 2 cedi note

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery, the Catholic leader featured on Ghana’s new GH¢2 banknote, including his early life, rise through the Church and lasting contributions.

Ordained in 1951, he became the first Catholic priest from the Upper West Region and later Ghana’s second cardinal. His portrait now appears on a note that also features the Larabanga Mosque and is set to enter circulation on December 1, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh