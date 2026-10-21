Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, to congratulate graduating students from her academy

Woyeje Media Academy, which runs a 10-week intensive programme, operates in partnership with Ghana Communication Technology University

The academy trains aspiring media professionals in areas including radio and TV presentation, journalism, content production, and sound engineering

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Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has congratulated the second batch of students graduating from her media academy, celebrating their achievement as they prepare to pursue opportunities in the media industry.

Ohemaa Woyeje celebrates the second batch of graduates from Woyeje Media Academy, a look into the school. Image credit: Ohemaa Woyeje

Source: Facebook

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, the broadcaster expressed pride in the graduates of Woyeje Media Academy, which operates in partnership with Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU).

Ohemaa Woyeje congratulates media academy graduates.

She commended the students for their dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence, urging them to carry the values of professionalism, creativity and integrity into their careers.

“Your dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence have brought you this far,” she wrote, encouraging the graduates to make meaningful contributions to the media landscape.

Ohemaa Woyeje further inspired the students to embrace the opportunities ahead as they take their first steps into the industry.

“Go forth and make your mark. The future of media awaits you!” she added.

Her congratulatory message reflects the importance of practical training and professional development for aspiring broadcasters, journalists and other media practitioners seeking to establish themselves in Ghana's competitive media landscape.

The Instagram post of Ohemaa Woyeje congratulating Woyeje Media Academy graduates is below.

A look at Woyeje Media Academy

Woyeje Media Academy is a media training initiative founded by Ohemaa Woyeje to equip aspiring media professionals with the skills and practical knowledge needed to pursue careers in broadcasting and related fields.

Through its partnership with GCTU, the academy combines specialised media training with an institutional collaboration aimed at preparing students for the demands of the industry.

The academy's training areas include radio and television presentation, journalism and news presentation, content production, scriptwriting, disc jockeying and sound engineering.

Its practical approach is intended to help students develop their presentation skills, understand media production and build the confidence required to work in professional media environments.

The programme runs for 10 weeks, offering an intensive training period for participants seeking to develop or strengthen their media skills.

The graduation of the second batch marks another milestone for the academy as it continues its work of preparing aspiring media practitioners for opportunities in the industry.

For the graduates, completing the programme represents an important step towards pursuing their ambitions in broadcasting, journalism, production and other areas of media.

Ohemaa Woyeje's message serves as an encouragement to the newly graduated students to apply the knowledge they have acquired, maintain professional standards and use their creativity to make a positive impact on the media industry.

DJ Faculty exists Media General

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on DJ Faculty’s departure from Media General after eight years with the company behind 3FM and TV3. He thanked management, colleagues and audiences for their support.

The award-winning DJ has not disclosed his next move, but reports indicate he may be joining Class Media Group. His exit marks a new chapter after years on air and drew tributes from fans, including one who credited him with making their wedding day memorable.

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Source: YEN.com.gh