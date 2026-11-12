Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama unveiled the new Cedi Heritage Series on Thursday, November 12, 2026

The new banknotes feature prominent Ghanaian personalities on the front, with historic landmarks on the reverse

Eight landmarks across Ghana were selected for the series, spanning religion, education, justice and national identity

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Ghana's newly introduced Cedi Heritage Series features eight historic landmarks and important national institutions that reflect the country's cultural identity, educational achievements, religious heritage and political history.

Ghana's new cedi Heritage Series features 8 historic landmarks on banknotes. Image credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Unveiled by President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, November 12, 2026, the new banknotes feature prominent Ghanaian personalities on the front, with historic landmarks and institutions depicted on the reverse.

The landmarks represent different aspects of Ghana's development, from education and religion to justice, culture and national independence.

Here are the eight landmarks featured on the new cedi notes.

Market women and Makola Market – GH¢1 note

The GH¢1 note features an illustration of women traders selling foodstuffs and other goods.

The image celebrates the contribution of Ghanaian women to commerce and the economy, particularly the country's traditional market trading system associated with places such as Makola Market in Accra.

Larabanga Mosque – GH¢2 note

The GH¢2 note features the historic Larabanga Mosque in the Savannah Region. Built using traditional mud-and-timber architecture, it is widely regarded as one of the oldest mosques in Ghana and represents the country's Islamic heritage.

Achimota School – GH¢5 note

The GH¢5 note features the iconic clock-tower building of Achimota School in Accra.

The institution is closely associated with educationist Dr James Emman Kwegyir Aggrey, whose portrait appears on the front of the denomination.

Supreme Court of Ghana – GH¢10 note

The GH¢10 note features the Supreme Court building in Accra, with the Martyrs of the Rule of Law monument standing in front. The imagery represents justice, equality and constitutional governance.

National Theatre – GH¢20 note

The National Theatre in Accra appears on the GH¢20 note. Its distinctive architecture represents Ghana's performing arts, music, theatre and cultural heritage.

Jubilee House – GH¢50 note

Jubilee House, the official seat of Ghana's presidency, is featured on the GH¢50 note. The building represents national leadership, sovereignty and political identity.

Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre – GH¢100 note

The GH¢100 note features the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra.

Named after the late Ghanaian UN Secretary-General, the institution represents peacekeeping, diplomacy and international cooperation.

Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum – GH¢200 note

The GH¢200 note features the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra.

The monument honours Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and commemorates his contribution to the country's independence struggle.

The selection of these landmarks gives the Heritage Series historical and cultural significance, allowing Ghanaians to appreciate important places and institutions that have shaped the nation's identity.

BOG to launch campaign on new currency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Bank of Ghana’s nationwide campaign to educate the public on the new Heritage Series banknotes ahead of their December 2026 circulation.

The campaign will reach all 16 regions and use major local languages to help Ghanaians identify genuine notes and understand their security features. Existing banknotes will remain valid during the transition, with old and new versions circulating side by side.

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Source: YEN.com.gh