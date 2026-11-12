The Bank of Ghana unveiled the new GH¢2 banknote on Thursday, November 12, 2026, featuring a prominent Catholic cardinal

Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery became the first Catholic priest from the Upper West Region and later Ghana's second cardinal

The new GH¢2 note carries a theme of religious freedom and is expected to enter circulation on December 1, 2026

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Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery, one of Ghana's most prominent Catholic religious leaders, has been honoured on the new GH¢2 banknote unveiled by the Bank of Ghana on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery, all to know about the man of God featured on the new 2 cedis note. Image credit: Leverie, BoG

Source: Facebook

The late clergyman features on the front of the new denomination as part of the Cedi Heritage Series, which celebrates notable personalities, historical landmarks and cultural symbols that have contributed to Ghana's identity.

The GH¢2 note carries the theme of religious freedom and peaceful coexistence.

While Cardinal Dery's portrait appears on the front, the reverse features the historic Larabanga Mosque in the Savannah Region.

The Adinkra symbol Nyame Dua, representing God's presence and protection, is also incorporated into the design.

But who was Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery, and what made him an important figure in Ghana's religious history?

Early life and background

Cardinal Peter Poreku Dery was born on May 10, 1918, in Zimuopare, a village in the Nandom Traditional Area of the Upper West Region of Ghana.

He grew up in a traditional family and was introduced to Western education relatively late in his childhood.

His interest in Christianity developed after he encountered Catholic missionaries working in the northern part of the country.

He was baptised on Christmas Eve in 1932 and subsequently pursued religious studies, eventually choosing to dedicate his life to the Catholic Church.

His journey into priesthood

Cardinal Dery was ordained a Catholic priest on February 11, 1951, becoming the first Catholic priest from the Upper West Region.

Following his ordination, he served in several communities, including Nandom, Ko and Kaleo, where he combined pastoral duties with efforts to improve education and community development.

He also pursued further studies in Canada and Belgium, gaining additional knowledge in social studies and religious education.

Bishop of Wa and Archbishop of Tamale

In 1960, Dery was appointed the first Bishop of Wa, a position he held for several years while contributing to the growth of the Catholic Church in northern Ghana.

He was subsequently transferred to Tamale, where he became Bishop before being elevated to Archbishop in 1977.

During his years in religious leadership, he supported educational development, established institutions and promoted the use of local languages in Catholic worship.

One of his notable contributions was composing the first Mass in the Dagaare language, making Catholic worship more accessible to local communities.

Ghana's second cardinal

In March 2006, Pope Benedict XVI elevated Archbishop Peter Poreku Dery to the rank of cardinal.

His appointment made him the second Ghanaian to receive the prestigious position in the Catholic Church, after Cardinal Peter Turkson.

He remained an influential religious figure until his death on March 6, 2008, at the age of 89.

His legacy and recognition

Beyond his religious responsibilities, Cardinal Dery is remembered for his contributions to education, healthcare, community development and interfaith relations.

The Catholic Church in Ghana also began the process towards his beatification in 2013, and he was given the title Servant of God.

His appearance on the new GH¢2 banknote therefore recognises his contribution to Ghana's religious history and reflects the importance of religious freedom and peaceful coexistence.

The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation on December 1, 2026, alongside the existing currency.

Public appeal to Mahama over Big Six removal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on film producer Jackson K Bentum’s appeal to President John Dramani Mahama to restore all six members of the Big Six to Ghana’s new cedi notes.

Bentum argued that currency reflects the nation’s shared history, warning that political differences should not erase the contributions of independence figures. His appeal follows public debate over which historical figures were chosen for the Bank of Ghana’s Heritage Series.

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Source: YEN.com.gh