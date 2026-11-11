Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has paid a courtesy visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence in Peduase in the Eastern Region

Members of the Addo and Kufuor families received the Ashanti monarch in a series of videos that have generated admiration from many on social media

Details about the long history between the Golden Stool and the Kufuor family have also emerged, shedding light on how the two are closely connected

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has paid a special visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, sparking interest in the bond between them.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pays a courtesy visit to former President Kufuor at his Peduase residence, where members of the Addo and Kufuor families welcomed him. Photo source: @thepalaceview.

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo made a brief stop at the former president’s residence in Peduase, near Aburi in the Eastern Region.

According to Voice of Asanteman, the Ashanti monarch was on his way to Accra when he stopped to check on Kufuor and his family.

The Palace View, a page that covers the activities of the Manhyia Palace, shared videos from the visit on social media.

Several members of the Addo and Kufuor families gathered at the residence to welcome the King.

Notably, the visit came months after Kufuor said in a May 2026 radio interview that Otumfuo once gifted him a special stool because he believed he would become president.

Otumfuo greets Kufuor family at Peduase

In the videos, the Asantehene exchanged pleasantries with family members and guests who lined up to greet him.

One clip showed a woman bowing respectfully as she shook hands with the seated monarch. Another showed the King standing in a large hall lined with portraits, surrounded by members of the family.

The Palace View said the visit was marked by warmth, family bonds and mutual respect. Security officers and aides were also present during the brief stop.

The Instagram video from The Palace View, in which Otumfuo visits Kufuor at Peduase, is below.

Otumfuo and Kufuor’s royal family ties explained

According to Voice of Asanteman, the family ties between the Golden Stool and the Kufuor family run deep.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu I married Bempomaa, whose descendants reportedly include Kufuor and his siblings.

Prempeh II, a former Asantehene, also reportedly married Nana Akua Durowaa, the senior sister of Kufuor and his brother, former Defence Minister Kwame Addo-Kufuor.

Through these connections, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is regarded as both a father and a brother-in-law to the Kufuor family.

Despite this, the Asantehene affectionately addresses Kufuor as Wofa, meaning uncle, in their personal relationship. Kufuor was previously spotted at the wedding reception of Otumfuo’s niece in January 2023.

The Facebook post from Voice of Asanteman, in which the page explains the royal family ties, is below.

Otumfuo reunites with family in Maryland

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reunited with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, and their children during a working visit to the US.

Footage shared by Opemsuo Radio, the Manhyia Palace’s broadcast outlet, captured the warm family moment ahead of the Akwasidae Kɛse in Maryland.

Among the children named were his daughter, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, and his son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie.

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Source: YEN.com.gh