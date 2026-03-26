Agogomanhene Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, a revered chief, has passed away after a remarkable 50-year reign

He was the father of renowned media personality AJ Sarpong, who often celebrated him online

He has left a legacy as a politician, lawyer, and leader that will resonate deeply in Agogo and beyond

Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, the Paramount Chief of the Agogo Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, has passed away.

The revered traditional leader, who is also the father of on-air personality AJ Sarpong, is reported to have passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Agogomanhene Nana Akuoko Sarpong is reported to have passed away. Photo source: @ajsarpong

Source: Instagram

The news first emerged on social media through a journalist with Agogo-based Salt FM, Derrick Kesse Agyei, who shared photos to mourn Nana Akuoko Sarpong.

"Nana Akuoko Sarpong, Agogo Manhene. A great leader has fallen — his wisdom, service, and dedication to Agogo will never be forgotten. Rest well, Nana. Your legacy lives on. Odupɔn Atutu! Nana Kɔ Akuraa!"

See the Facebook post below:

Hours after the Agogo-based journalist's post, a pro-Asante page, The Asante Nation, also announced the passing of the Agogomanhene.

See the Facebook post below:

Nana Akuoko Sarpong was one of the longest-reigning paramount chiefs in Asante, reigning for about 50 years.

AJ Sarpong's relationship with her father

Nana Akuoko Sarpong was a beloved father whose daughter, AJ Sarpong of TV3/3FM, held in high esteem.

Apart from celebrating him on special occasions like his birthdays and Father's Day celebrations, the media personality often spoke fondly of her father.

In a 2024 interview, AJ Sarpong described his father as a man of many parts who excelled as a politician, traditional ruler, lawyer, and great dad to many people.

"I think most importantly, I'm proud of him being a dad, not only of myself, but a dad to many. If you ask about my father, so many people have amazing things to say about him. How he helped them with their first jobs, how he was able to put them through school. Nobody can say a bad thing about my father, and I think that's one thing I'm proud of." she said.

Watch the Facebook interview below:

Profile of Nana Akuoko Sarpong

Nana Akuoko Sarpong was born on August 11, 1938, at Agogo, where he had his basic education at the Methodist and Presby Schools.

He proceeded to the Accra Academy and obtained his Cambridge School Certificate in 1957, before continuing at Opoku Ware School in Kumasi for his sixth form, obtaining his Cambridge Higher School Certificate in 1959.

He gained admission into the University of Ghana, Legon, to pursue courses in economics, sociology, law and political science, and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1963. He also pursued a postgraduate law programme at Legon, receiving his LLB (Hons) in 1965.

Nana Akuo Sarpong was called to the Ghana Bar in 1965 and worked as an Assistant State Attorney (Public Prosecutor) in Cape Coast for one year before resigning to enter private practice.

He later ventured into politics, becoming an MP for Asante-Akyem North during the Third Republic (1979-1981) on the ticket of Victor Owusu-led Popular Front Party (PFP).

After J.J. Rawlings' coup in 1981, Akuoko Sarpong accepted an invitation to join the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and served as Secretary for Health, Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He was appointed as the Presidential Staffer for Chieftaincy Affairs when Ghana transitioned into the Fourth Republic. From 2009 to 2013, he was a member of the Council of State.

Before venturing into politics, Nana Akuoko Sarpong was enstooled as the Paramount Chief of Agogo, following the passing of his uncle, Nana Kwaku Duah. He swore the oath of allegiance before the Asantehene, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, on January 16, 1976.

Source: YEN.com.gh