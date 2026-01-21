Video of President John Kufuor’s Sprawling Mansion Awes Ghanaians in Interaction With Delay
- A sprawling mansion owned by former President John Agyekum Kufuor has gone viral on social media after a brief glimpse was captured in a video shared by media personality Delay
- The video surfaced weeks after Kufuor’s much-talked-about appearance on The Delay Show, where he spoke on his political legacy, royal background, and the future of the NPP
- Social media users were left in awe after the camera briefly panned to showcase the grandeur of Kufuor’s residence, sparking reactions about wealth, power, and life after the presidency
A massive mansion owned by former President John Agyekum Kufuor has surfaced on social media and stirred reactions online.
The former president appeared on the Delay Show, hosted by veteran media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, on an episode aired on December 6, 2025.
Kufuor’s appearance on the largely entertainment-themed show generated buzz across the political world.
Their conversation touched on multiple topics, including his legendary political career that culminated in two terms as Ghana’s president, his royal lineage, the fate of his beloved New Patriotic Party (NPP), and other matters.
President Kufuor’s sprawling mansion surfaces
Weeks after her appearance on the show, Delay shared a video of herself and former President John Kufuor at his mansion.
The video showed the two powerful personalities engaged in a moment of camaraderie either ahead of or after the interview.
In a striking moment, the camera panned away from them and showed President Kufuor’s mansion in all its majesty.
The moment was a brief glimpse, but it wowed many on social media, demonstrating the wealth and power President John Kufuor had amassed throughout his distinguished political career.
The TikTok video of Kufuor’s mansion during his interaction with Delay is below.
