Pete Edochie rose from working in the Nigerian Railway Corporation to becoming a celebrated broadcaster and one of the most influential actors in the history of African cinema

The legendary actor enjoyed a marriage spanning 57 years with his wife, Josephine Edochie, who played an instrumental role in his decision to pursue acting after losing his broadcasting job

The veteran actor, who visited Ghana weeks before his passing to launch his African Legacy Project, died at the age of 79 following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Legendary Nigerian actor Chief Pete Edochie was one of Africa's most respected entertainers, whose illustrious career in broadcasting, television and cinema spanned nearly six decades.

Pete Edochie: Everything to know about the legendary actor’s life and legacy. Image credit: Pete Edochie, For the love of Anambra

Source: UGC

Known for his deep voice, commanding personality, traditional African proverbs and exceptional delivery of movie scripts, Edochie became a household name across the continent.

Although millions recognised him for portraying kings, wealthy businessmen, village elders and authoritative fathers in Nollywood movies, his journey to stardom began far away from the movie industry.

The veteran actor passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, leaving behind a family, a remarkable body of work and a legacy that transcends generations.

Pete Edochie's profile summary

Full name Chief Pete Edochie Date of birth March 7, 1947 Place of birth Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria Hometown Nteje, Anambra State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christianity (Roman Catholic) Profession Actor and broadcaster Wife Josephine Edochie Children 6 Years of marriage 57 National honour Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) Date of death November 25, 2026 Age at death 79 years Place of death Enugu, Nigeria Cause of death Prostate cancer, according to his family

Pete Edochie's early life and education

Pete Edochie was born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, in the northern part of Nigeria, although his family originated from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State.

He grew up in northern Nigeria, where he attended St Patrick's and St James primary schools before continuing his education at St John's College in Kaduna.

Growing up, Edochie developed a strong interest in music and radio broadcasting. His father regularly listened to BBC radio programmes, which helped cultivate his interest in broadcasting.

Interestingly, the legendary actor was a huge admirer of American musician Elvis Presley during his younger years.

His admiration for the singer extended to imitating his hairstyle and dancing style, earning him the nickname Presley.

After completing secondary school in 1964, Edochie followed in his father's professional footsteps by joining the Nigerian Railway Corporation, where he worked in the accounts department.

Pete Edochie's broadcasting career

In February 1967, at the age of 19, Edochie secured employment as a junior programmes assistant with the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation.

His journey into broadcasting almost did not happen, as he discovered that the date for his job interview had already passed when he opened his invitation letter.

However, he approached the station and successfully secured another opportunity.

During the Nigerian Civil War, Edochie and his future wife, Josephine, worked with the Voice of Biafra.

He subsequently received professional broadcasting training at the BBC in 1980 and continued rising through the ranks in Nigeria's broadcasting industry.

By 1987, he had become the first director of ABS 3 FM Stereo in Enugu, a radio station he named Sunrise '96.

He also held senior management positions at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, including Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

One of his notable radio programmes was Music from the Masters, which focused on classical music.

How Pete Edochie became famous through Things Fall Apart

Although Edochie became internationally recognised as an actor in the 1980s, his involvement in acting dates back to his secondary school days.

In 1962, he participated in a school production of William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.

However, the defining moment of his acting career came when he was recommended by G.C. Ugwu, a former broadcasting colleague, to audition for the role of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's popular novel, Things Fall Apart.

Interestingly, Edochie had not read the novel before receiving the script for the production.

He attended an audition at the University of Nigeria's Enugu campus, where his impressive delivery earned him the leading role.

The television series, released in 1987 by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), brought Edochie international recognition.

His performance attracted the attention of the BBC, which sent representatives to Nigeria to interview him about his portrayal of Okonkwo.

How losing his job changed his life

Despite his growing popularity as an actor, Edochie initially maintained his career in broadcasting.

However, his broadcasting career eventually came to an end following internal disagreements at his workplace.

In a 2023 interview with Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo, Edochie recounted how his wife encouraged him to pursue acting after losing his job.

The veteran actor disclosed that he received ₦50,000 for his first movie engagement, compared to the ₦9,000 monthly salary he earned as a broadcasting director.

The financial opportunity, coupled with his wife's encouragement, convinced him to pursue acting professionally.

Pete Edochie's movies and television shows

Throughout his acting career, Edochie appeared in hundreds of productions, establishing himself as one of the most recognisable figures in Nollywood.

His ability to deliver traditional proverbs naturally and portray powerful characters earned him admiration across different generations.

Some of his notable movies and television productions include:

Movie or television series Year Things Fall Apart 1987 Rituals 1997 Igodo 1999 Narrow Escape 1999 Sins of the Father 2000 My Love 2002 Billionaire's Club 2003 Egg of Life 2003 Super Love 2003 Tears in the Sun 2003 Idemili 2014 John and John 2017 Lionheart 2018 Unroyal 2020

One of his most significant appearances in modern Nollywood came in 2018 when he starred as Chief Ernest Obiagu in Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart.

The production premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and subsequently became the first Nigerian Netflix Original film.

Edochie also embraced the evolution of the entertainment industry by appearing in digital comedy productions, including Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni's The Avengers of Nollywood, introducing his acting talent to younger audiences.

Pete Edochie's awards and achievements

Edochie's contributions to African entertainment earned him numerous national and international honours.

In 2003, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo honoured him with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

He subsequently received the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Industry Merit Award in 2014.

The actor was also honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Africa Film Academy and received the African Film Legend Award at the African Film Festival in 2020.

In October 2026, he became the first personality from outside Ghana to be honoured under King-Dawie Publishing's Legacy Project.

Pete Edochie's wife, children, personal life and death

Beyond his successful acting career, Pete Edochie was a husband, father and grandfather.

The legendary actor married his wife, Josephine Edochie, on March 19, 1969, at St Finbarr's Catholic Church in Umuahia, Nigeria.

He was just 22 years old when they tied the knot during the Nigerian Civil War.

Josephine, a lawyer who also had experience in broadcasting, remained an important source of support throughout his professional journey.

In 2022, the couple celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary with a thanksgiving ceremony, expressing gratitude to God for their marriage, children and grandchildren.

Their marriage lasted 57 years until his passing in November 2026.

Who are Pete Edochie's children?

Pete Edochie and his wife were blessed with six biological children, comprising five sons and one daughter.

Their children are Leo Edochie, Adam Edochie, Linc Edochie, Jean Edochie, Yul Edochie and Eva Edochie.

Two of his sons, Linc and Yul, followed in their father's footsteps by pursuing careers in the Nigerian movie industry.

Yul Edochie, the youngest of his children, became particularly popular in Nollywood, featuring in numerous movies and establishing himself as an actor and filmmaker.

His eldest son, Leo Edochie, announced the veteran actor's passing on behalf of the family.

Pete Edochie's kidnapping incident in 2009

One of the most difficult experiences of the veteran actor's life occurred in August 2009 when he was kidnapped in Anambra State, Nigeria.

The incident generated widespread concern among his colleagues, relatives and admirers.

Fortunately, the actor regained his freedom the following day without suffering physical harm.

Speaking after his release, Edochie dismissed suggestions that his family had paid a ransom to secure his freedom.

Pete Edochie's relationship with Ghana

Pete Edochie's influence extended beyond Nigeria, particularly to Ghana, where he enjoyed longstanding professional and personal relationships.

In 2017, he featured in Ghanaian filmmaker Kofi Asamoah's movie John and John, alongside several prominent Ghanaian entertainers, including Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win, Kalybos, John Dumelo and the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

The veteran actor returned to Ghana on September 29, 2026, for activities associated with his African Legacy Project.

During his visit, Edochie described Ghana as his second home and spoke fondly about his friendship with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He described Rawlings as a brother and expressed his desire to visit the former Ghanaian leader's grave to pay his respects.

Edochie also visited his longtime friend and veteran Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah, who had been battling health challenges for several years.

He prayed for Armah's recovery and offered financial assistance towards his upkeep and treatment.

The Nigerian actor also met GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi to discuss his African Youth Mentorship Initiative, which aimed to reach approximately 500,000 young people across the continent.

The broader legacy initiative included an autobiography, a documentary and a mentorship programme.

Pete Edochie's health challenges before his death

During his visit to Emmanuel Armah in Ghana, the veteran actor opened up about his own deteriorating health.

Edochie explained that walking had become difficult for him and that he occasionally experienced swelling in different parts of his body.

Despite his condition, the actor remained hopeful about his recovery and expressed his faith in God.

He also indicated that he did not want his health challenges to become a burden to his loved ones.

His remarks have taken on a deeply emotional significance following his passing, less than two months after his visit to Ghana.

Pete Edochie's last personal Instagram post

On November 3, 2026, the legendary actor shared a promotional teaser for the upcoming Nollywood movie Bestie on his official Instagram account.

He expressed excitement about the production and encouraged movie enthusiasts to purchase tickets ahead of its scheduled December 16 cinema release.

He also congratulated the movie's director, Toyin Abraham, affectionately referring to her as his daughter.

Sadly, the legendary actor passed away before the movie's scheduled theatrical release.

What was Pete Edochie's cause of death?

Pete Edochie passed away at 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, Nigeria, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His family confirmed the news through a statement signed by his eldest son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie.

The family requested prayers and support during its period of mourning and indicated that funeral arrangements would be communicated subsequently.

The actor was 79 years old at the time of his passing.

Pete Edochie's remarkable journey from a railway employee to a celebrated broadcaster and internationally recognised actor remains an inspiration to generations of African entertainers.

Through his movies, distinctive proverbs and commitment to preserving African culture, the legendary actor established a legacy that will endure long after his passing.

Mercy Johnson pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Mercy Johnson’s emotional tribute to veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs following his death at age 84.

The actress recalled their time together on set and offered condolences to his wife, Joke Silva, and the rest of the family.

A 2024 prophecy by Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President also resurfaced after Jacobs’ death was confirmed. His claim that the actor was physically alive but spiritually dead drew renewed attention from fans and colleagues.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh