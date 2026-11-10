Edward Agyekum Kufuor, actor and son of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, has announced his bid for the NPP parliamentary candidacy

The Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency was once represented by his father, making the declaration a deeply personal homecoming

Kufuor's campaign pledges include feeder roads, cocoa value addition, youth employment, and support for Dr Bawumia's 2028 presidential bid

Ghanaian actor and businessman Edward Agyekum Kufuor has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring officially, declaring his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primary in the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Actor and JA Kufuor's son, Edward Agyekum Kufuor, declares his intent to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in Atwima Nwabiagya North. Photo source: Edward Agyekum Kufuor

Source: Facebook

The announcement, made on Monday, November 9, 2026, marked a significant moment for the constituency.

Atwima Nwabiagya North is the former parliamentary seat of Edward's father, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who served Ghana as head of state from 2001 to 2009.

Edward Kufuor's parliamentary ambitions

In his public notice, Edward Kufuor framed the declaration as both a personal mission and a continuation of a legacy.

His campaign platform centres on practical development issues, including the construction of feeder roads, cocoa value addition initiatives, protection of the Barekese catchment area, improved schools and health facilities, and expanded opportunities for youth employment.

Beyond local development, he pledged to maintain the constituency as an NPP stronghold and threw his weight behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential ambitions for 2028.

His campaign tagline, "Service | Strategy | Solutions – A New Chapter for Atwima Nwabiagya North," signals his intent to distance himself from empty promises, using the hashtag #SolutionsNotSlogans throughout his declaration.

The declaration marks Kufuor’s latest attempt to enter Parliament.

In December 2018, he filed to contest the NPP parliamentary primary for the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election following the death of the constituency’s MP, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.

However, he later withdrew from the primaries for the late MP’s widow, Lydia Alhassan, who was also seeking the party’s nomination to win and replace her husband in parliament.

The Atwima Nwabiagya North parliamentary seat is currently held by the NPP’s Frank Yeboah, who is serving his first term after winning his 2024 election.

The Facebook post announcing Edward Kufuor's declaration is below:

Reactions to Edward Kufuor's political declaration

The announcement drew warm responses from Ghanaians, particularly those with ties to the constituency.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Nana Amakye Ferdinand wrote:

"The works of his father make him a runaway winner. Congratulations, son of Ghana Agyenkwa."

Joseph Asafu-Adjei said:

"That is real, great news for us folks born and raised in the same constituency as his father, Ex-President J.A. Kuffour, who represented us as our parliamentarian in the past. Welcome back home, Edward!!!"

Yaw Blessing commented:

"Congrats in advance. I hope your father's Glory will shine upon you."

Samuel Kojo Brace to contest NPP primaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former Joy News presenter Samuel Kojo Brace’s decision to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ahanta West ahead of the 2028 elections.

Known as “Ahanta Pele”, Brace drew warm support from followers as he began his political journey—but he was yet to outline a policy platform.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh