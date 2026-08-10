Tonto Dikeh made a dramatic appearance at a church service in Abuja on August 9, 2026, where she ministered from the pulpit

The Nigerian actress announced the establishment of her own ministry, New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, based in Jabi, FCT-Abuja

Tonto shared an emotional post reflecting on her spiritual journey, crediting years of prayer from loved ones for her transformation

Tonto Dikeh has taken one of the most significant steps of her public life, officially launching her own church, the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT), in Abuja, Nigeria.

Tonto Dikeh launches her own church, the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, in Abuja, on Sunday, August 9, 2026. Image credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The veteran Nollywood actress was filmed on August 9, 2026, ministering passionately at a podium inside a church auditorium to a seated congregation. The footage, captured across multiple camera angles, showed visibly emotional moments throughout, with audience members raising hands in worship and tearful embraces filling the space.

Speaking during the service, Tonto reflected on the long road that brought her to this point, crediting loved ones who had spent years praying for her during her time away from faith.

"I was still in the world. I have some people who have used 10 years to keep praying for me," she said. "God sets 12 million strong women to be by your side."

She also addressed her sister, identified as Evangelist Dr. Princess, and expressed deep gratitude for her guidance.

Tonto Dikeh's new Ministry launches in Jabi

Following the service, Tonto Dikeh shared further details about the ministry on Instagram. NWPT is described as:

"An interdenominational altar, spiritual home, and global movement of consecrated believers called to experience the raw power, purity, and presence of God," grounded in the scripture from Mark 2:22.

The church holds fellowship every Friday at 6:00 PM at the Omini Grand Hotel, formerly known as Alexis Hotel, along Masalachi Junction in Jabi, FCT-Abuja.

In a separate personal post, the actress and now-evangelist wrote openly about her transformation:

"Jesus, men may never fully comprehend the depths from which You have lifted me, but my heart remembers every step. I am forever surrendered to Your voice, a yield without conditions. Call me a thousand times, and every single time, my answer will be 'Yes.' I AM A JESUS YES SIR GIRL."

She signed off using the hashtag #EVANGELISTTONTO, signalling that this is not a passing phase but a full embrace of a new public identity.

Watch the Instagram video of Tonto Dikeh ministering at the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle launch below.

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's Church launch

Nigerians and fans across social media were visibly moved by the announcement, with many commenting on the contrast between her past controversies and her current spiritual direction.

@andrey_franklin1 wrote:

"I need to believe there's God again"

@agathaerhahon said:

"I don't even know why I am crying watching this, from a total mess to a message. True repentance comes with forgiveness and letting go, and this woman here has done totally well. I love you Tontolet, may EL-ROI continue to strengthen you and you will not fail him."

@maureen_solum commented:

"Am I the only one crying over this video 🙌🔥?"

@sophys_fugu added:

"To God alone be the glory now and forever. Amen 🙌"

@empressinteriors1 wrote:

"Jesus be glorified. The ends of the earth shall hear him and fear him 👏👏"

@theclegryman declared:

"I knew a day like this would come.!!! Jesus must be honoured 💯🔥🔥 More grace to dominate, woman of God 🙏🙏 Thank you, Jesus, 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband celebrates her birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunkle Churchill, penned a sweet birthday message for her.

His tribute came after the Nollywood actress shared breathtaking photos and videos to mark her birthday celebration in June 2026.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh