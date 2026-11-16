The Accra High Court sentenced Afia Schwarzenegger to 63 days in prison in absentia after finding her guilty of contempt of court

The conviction stems from a defamation suit filed by GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi over claims Afia made in a TikTok video

Gyamfi's lawyers filed the GH¢10 million suit in July 2026 after Afia allegedly accused him of affairs and buying cars for female students

The Accra High Court has reportedly sentenced popular media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, to 63 days in prison after finding her guilty of contempt of court in connection with a defamation case brought by Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

The Accra High Court reportedly jails Afia Schwarzenegger 63 days for contempt in the Sammy Gyamfi defamation case. Photo source: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa﻿, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Instagram

The sentence was reportedly handed down in absentia, as the US-based entertainer was not present in court.

The news was shared on Facebook by Perry Arhin Annan, who serves as Personal Assistant to Sammy Gyamfi, on Monday, November 11, 2026.

Sammy Gyamfi's GH¢10 million defamation suit

Gyamfi sued Afia on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, seeking GH¢10 million in general and exemplary damages alongside other reliefs through his legal representatives at Sustineri Attorneys PRUC.

The suit centred on a controversial video in which Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly claimed that Gyamfi had been involved in extramarital affairs and had purchased vehicles for female students at the University of Ghana.

She further claimed to possess a list of women who had reportedly received cars from him and made allegations about the acquisition of a property in the United States by his wife's younger sister.

Gyamfi denied Afia's claims, and his legal team moved swiftly to pursue action through the courts.

In his writ, the GoldBod CEO stated that he had not purchased any house in the US for his wife, Irene Gyamfi, or her sister, and that she does not have any sister called Vida.

Afia's failure to comply with court proceedings ultimately led to the contempt finding and the subsequent prison sentence.

The Facebook post detailing the reported sentencing of Afia Schwarzenegger is below:

Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's reported sentencing

The ruling sparked a wave of discussion online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on what the sentence means for the outspoken personality, who has been based in the United States in recent years.

Monarch Ali Junior wrote:

"She will not come to Ghana again."

Agendas Osei said:

"She will come when NPP comes to power and squash it simply so no news, hahahahahah."

Nana Osei Tutu commented:

"In Absentia?"

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Javits Frimpong's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Afia Schwarzenegger’s call for justice after the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, including her concerns about school safety and parental accountability.

Her message that “bullying is not child’s play” came as comedian Michael Blackson shared how his own experience of being bullied as an African immigrant resurfaced after Javits’ death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh