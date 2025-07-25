Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Afia Schwarzenegger Reacts to Sammy Gyamfi’s Lawsuit: “It Will End Just Like Kevin Taylor’s Case”
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger Reacts to Sammy Gyamfi’s Lawsuit: “It Will End Just Like Kevin Taylor’s Case”

by  Blessed Antwi reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger stepped out in public for the first time after the Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi filed a GH₵ 10 million defamation lawsuit against her
  • The opinionated commentator appeared unbothered and continued to make bold statements, seemingly dismissing Sammy Gyamfi's chances of winning the case
  • Afia Schwar's latest comments have caused a significant frenzy on social media as Ghanaians gave their perspectives on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

US-based Ghanaian social commentator and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has addressed the lawsuit filed against her by the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi and made her first public appearance after the news broke out.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Sammy Gyamfi, Kevin Taylor, GoldBod, NDC, NPP, Ghana
Afia Schwarzenegger dismisses the GH₵ 10 million lawsuit filed against her by Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.
Source: Facebook

In the suit filed on July 23, 2025, at the Accra High Court, Sammy Gyamfi is seeking GH₵ 10 million in damages for defamation, arguing that Afia Schwar made some remarks with the potential to damage his hard-earned reputation.

Read also

Samuel Amo Tobbin: Tobinco Pharmaceuticals CEO embarks on market evangelism, video trends

The America-based comedienne is accused of claiming during a live video that Sammy Gyamfi buys cars for young ladies and cautioning the politician's wife about her husband's alleged infidelity.

The comments purportedly made by Afia Schwar went viral and became a trending topic, culminating in the lawsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Afia Schwarzennger, NPP, NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, Kevin Taylor, Ghana
Afia Schwarzenegger is hopeful that the court will rule in her favour in the Sammy Gyamfi case, drawing inspiration from Kevin Taylor's Supreme Court judgement.
Source: Instagram

In a new viral video, Afia finally addressed the lawsuit, referencing a similar case involving Ghanaian-born US-based media personality Kevin Taylor. She said:

“Have you seen how Kevin Taylor’s case ended? Yours and mine will end the same way. Kevin Taylor has said worse things about prominent people, such as the Chief Imam, Otumfuo, Okyenhene, Ewe people, and Muslims, yet he walks freely. You think my case will be any different? I don’t even have money or property to lose in this case, so you’ve already won in advance.”

Watch the video below:

In a separate clip making rounds online, Afia can be seen dancing in the streets of the USA to Mandem Topic’s song "Onyame Mmo". The video was posted with the caption: "Killer ntua".

Read also

Kevin Taylor now roams freely in Ghana, can Twene Jonas also return to the country?

She appeared unbothered about the lawsuit and in high spirits.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Afia dismissing Sammy Gyamfi's lawsuit

Her video, shared amid the ongoing lawsuit, sparked lively reactions from netizens with most sharing their opinion on how the case was likely to unfold.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions below:

EwuraAdwoa❤️ commented:

"The stubborn academy president 🤣🤣🤣."

Eugenia sparkle 🤩 commented:

"Yaanom nightmare ooo😂 give it to them🥰."

Finalsketches commented:

"When NPP comes into power, then you come, nothing will happen, but if you come now, they’ll pay the judge to deal with you."

Jesus bby last:

"Kwame Sefa Kayi is the clear prophet of our time."

Adwoa Sika321 commented:

"Even all the media is on your side 🥰🤣🤣🤣."

Okatakyie Afrifa wishes to meet Kevin Taylor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalist Okatakyie Afrifa expressed his desire to meet his social media “rival,” Kevin Taylor, face-to-face to settle their longstanding beef.

Read also

Afia Schwar says she won't show up in court, congratulates Sammy Gyamfi in video

Afrifa shared that he would prefer a physical encounter with the founder of Loud Silence Media rather than engaging in virtual arguments.

Okatakyie Afrifa, speaking on his show For The Records in an episode, called out Kevin Taylor over remarks he had made about him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Editorial Assistant at Yen.com.gh. He has a strong background in content creation, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. He is also skilled in digital marketing, graphic design, and video editing, having contributed to the growth of J.O Agyapong Ltd.

Tags:
Hot: