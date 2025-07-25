Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger stepped out in public for the first time after the Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi filed a GH₵ 10 million defamation lawsuit against her

The opinionated commentator appeared unbothered and continued to make bold statements, seemingly dismissing Sammy Gyamfi's chances of winning the case

Afia Schwar's latest comments have caused a significant frenzy on social media as Ghanaians gave their perspectives on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

US-based Ghanaian social commentator and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has addressed the lawsuit filed against her by the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi and made her first public appearance after the news broke out.

Afia Schwarzenegger dismisses the GH₵ 10 million lawsuit filed against her by Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

Source: Facebook

In the suit filed on July 23, 2025, at the Accra High Court, Sammy Gyamfi is seeking GH₵ 10 million in damages for defamation, arguing that Afia Schwar made some remarks with the potential to damage his hard-earned reputation.

The America-based comedienne is accused of claiming during a live video that Sammy Gyamfi buys cars for young ladies and cautioning the politician's wife about her husband's alleged infidelity.

The comments purportedly made by Afia Schwar went viral and became a trending topic, culminating in the lawsuit.

Afia Schwarzenegger is hopeful that the court will rule in her favour in the Sammy Gyamfi case, drawing inspiration from Kevin Taylor's Supreme Court judgement.

Source: Instagram

In a new viral video, Afia finally addressed the lawsuit, referencing a similar case involving Ghanaian-born US-based media personality Kevin Taylor. She said:

“Have you seen how Kevin Taylor’s case ended? Yours and mine will end the same way. Kevin Taylor has said worse things about prominent people, such as the Chief Imam, Otumfuo, Okyenhene, Ewe people, and Muslims, yet he walks freely. You think my case will be any different? I don’t even have money or property to lose in this case, so you’ve already won in advance.”

Watch the video below:

In a separate clip making rounds online, Afia can be seen dancing in the streets of the USA to Mandem Topic’s song "Onyame Mmo". The video was posted with the caption: "Killer ntua".

She appeared unbothered about the lawsuit and in high spirits.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Afia dismissing Sammy Gyamfi's lawsuit

Her video, shared amid the ongoing lawsuit, sparked lively reactions from netizens with most sharing their opinion on how the case was likely to unfold.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions below:

EwuraAdwoa❤️ commented:

"The stubborn academy president 🤣🤣🤣."

Eugenia sparkle 🤩 commented:

"Yaanom nightmare ooo😂 give it to them🥰."

Finalsketches commented:

"When NPP comes into power, then you come, nothing will happen, but if you come now, they’ll pay the judge to deal with you."

Jesus bby last:

"Kwame Sefa Kayi is the clear prophet of our time."

Adwoa Sika321 commented:

"Even all the media is on your side 🥰🤣🤣🤣."

Okatakyie Afrifa wishes to meet Kevin Taylor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalist Okatakyie Afrifa expressed his desire to meet his social media “rival,” Kevin Taylor, face-to-face to settle their longstanding beef.

Afrifa shared that he would prefer a physical encounter with the founder of Loud Silence Media rather than engaging in virtual arguments.

Okatakyie Afrifa, speaking on his show For The Records in an episode, called out Kevin Taylor over remarks he had made about him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh