GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi has sued social media influencer Afia Schwarzenegger for defamation

Gyamfi's suit stems from Schwar's recent claims in a video that he had been buying cars for his girlfriends at Legon

The suit, demanding GH₵10 million in damages, has been widely supported by a section of social media

The CEO of Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has filed a lawsuit against social media influencer Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, a.k.a. Afia Schwarzenegger.

Schwar, in a recent video, sent a supposed caution to Sammy Gyamfi's wife over her husband's alleged extra-marital affairs.

In a suit filed at the High Court in Accra on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Sammy Gyamfi stated that Afia Schwar had made defamatory statements against him in her video.

Afia Schwar gets sued by Sammy Gyamfi over claims she made about him in a recent video.

Source: Instagram

According to Sammy Gyamfi's statement of claim, Afia Schwar had claimed he had numerous girlfriends at the University of Ghana, Legon, and had been buying cars for them.

Aside from that, Afia Schwar was said to have claimed that a lady called Vida, who was purported to be the younger sister of Sammy Gyamfi's wife, had bought a house abroad.

The above claims by Afia Schwar, the suit stated, were false and tarnished the image of Sammy Gyamfi.

Without mincing words, Sammy Gyamfi stated categorically that he had no girlfriend (s) at Legon and had not at any point in time bought vehicles for any of his so-called girlfriends.

Also, the suit noted that Sammy Gyamfi's wife had not purchased any house in the US for his wife or his wife's sister. Moreover, his wife does not have any sister called Vida.

Sammy Gyamfi and his wife at their traditional wedding in 2022.

Source: Instagram

For the injury to his reputation caused by Afia Schwar's 'false publications', Sammy Gyamfi asked for GH₵10 million in exemplary damages in addition to general damages against the defendant for the defamation of Gyamfi's character.

See screenshots of Sammy Gyamfi's suit against Afia Schwar below:

Per the suit, Afia Schwar is expected to enter an appearance within eight days after receiving the summons.

Watch below for the video of Afia Schwar's claims against Sammy Gyamfi:

Reactions to Sammy Gyamfi's suit against Schwar

The news of Sammy Gyamfi's suit against Afia Schwar has garnered massive reactions on social media. Many seemed excited about the action against Schwar, who some described as a nuisance. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered.

Mohammed Bin Mohammed said:

"This is how God does his things. After the arrest of President Agradaa, the vice president must follow. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Doncash Gh said:

"When you get to court then you call your informant."

Kamil Ibrahim said:

"Please, Sam, even when imams, pope, your father, and mother plead on her behalf, tell them no. Please and please, we beg you."

Kakrah Abakah

"Hmmmmmm, I just watched I video where Afia was insulting Mr. Hopeson, and someone commented under it that Afia will be joining Agrada soon oo. Then boom I saw this."

Nana Nyarkoa Larbi Ankrah said:

"Ala! Sammy, you do all. Afia needs discipline. Agradaa's second-hand goods🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Schwar on Sammy Gyamfi gifty Agradaa dollars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwar had shared her views on discussions about Sammy Gyamfi gifting Agradaa $800.

In a TikTok live video, Afia Schwar defended the NDC National Communications Officer for the generous act and claimed that he bought expensive wigs for his wife.

The comment section was filled with people weighing in on Afia's remarks about the $800 gift.

Source: YEN.com.gh