Joana Quaye appeared on Sally Mann's The Bite show and made surprising claims about Justice Kofi Dorgu's conduct during her divorce ruling

The businesswoman had sought GH¢50 million from ex-husband Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, but the court awarded her only GH¢300,000

Joana questioned how the ruling had been prepared after observing what she described as the judge fumbling while delivering the judgment

Joana Quaye, the former wife of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye (RNAQ), has raised eyebrows with fresh claims about the behaviour of the judge who presided over her high-profile divorce case and awarded her GH¢300,000 as part of the settlement.

Joana Quaye makes unexpected claims about the judge in her divorce case with her ex-husband, Richard Nii-Armah. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Sally Mann's 'The Bite' show, Joana Quaye described what she witnessed when Justice Kofi Dorgu delivered his ruling in the case.

What Joana observed in court

According to Joana, she watched closely as the judge struggled to read the judgment.

She said Justice Dorgu asked for his spectacles during the proceedings, citing difficulty seeing clearly, yet continued to have trouble with the ruling even after they were brought to him.

The experience left her with questions about how the judgment had been put together in the first place.

She said she ultimately accepted it as the court's decision despite her reservations.

Joana Quaye's divorce settlement

Joana's latest remarks have drawn fresh attention to a case that was already a subject of considerable public debate. During the proceedings, she had sought GH¢50 million as a lump-sum payment from her former husband.

Justice Dorgu, however, awarded her GH¢300,000, stating that part of his reasoning was to deter individuals from pursuing large financial gains through divorce.

Joana had been a co-founder, shareholder, and director of Quick Credit Microfinance Company Limited, now operating under the name Bills, which made the relatively modest award all the more striking to many observers.

Beyond the monetary settlement, the court granted Joana one-third of the couple's matrimonial property at Dansoman and two vehicles.

RNAQ was additionally ordered to cover the educational and healthcare needs of their children.

Judge's comment about Joana draws scrutiny

The ruling also attracted criticism for a remark Justice Dorgu made describing Joana as an attractive woman who could find another husband whenever she chose.

The comment was seen by many as irrelevant to the substance of the divorce proceedings. FIDA Ghana raised formal concerns about the nature of the judge's language in the judgment.

Joana's decision to publicly revisit her experience in court has once again placed both the settlement and the manner in which the ruling was delivered under scrutiny.

The YouTube video of Joana Quaye's interview with Selly Mann, where she made the claims, is below.

Joana reacts to RNAQ's plate-washing claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Joana Quaye’s response to her ex-husband Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s claim that he washed 5,000 plates a day while working in the UK.

She said she could neither confirm nor deny the claim, but recalled that he worked at Tesco.

The claim has drawn public debate, and Joana’s comments come as the former couple’s divorce settlement dispute remains before the Court of Appeal.

In a separate interview, she also described feeling trapped in the marriage because she had not completed school and was not working.

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Source: YEN.com.gh