Afia Schwarzenegger took to Facebook on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, to publicly address her 63-day prison sentence handed down by the Accra High Court

The comedienne was found in contempt of court in connection with GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against her

Afia argued she had not been personally served with any injunction, questioning the legal basis for the contempt ruling

Afia Schwarzenegger is pushing back hard after the Accra High Court sentenced her to 63 days in prison for contempt of court on Monday, November 16, 2026, insisting she was never properly served with any injunction in the first place.

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to her 63-day jail sentence in Sammy Gyamfi's defamation case against her. Photo source: Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Instagram

The popular US-based Ghanaian comedienne and media personality took to Facebook on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, to make her position clear following the court's ruling in GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against her.

Afia Schwarzenegger's contempt of court defence

In a bold all-caps post, Afia stated that, as far as she was concerned, no injunction restraining her from mentioning anyone's name has ever been placed before her.

On that basis, she argued there was no legal ground on which she could be held in contempt or sent to jail.

"As far as I'm concerned, I have not been served with any injunction restraining me from mentioning anyone's name. So, on what legal basis can I be held in contempt of court or jailed?" she wrote in the post.

She went on to draw a sharp distinction between legal process and intimidation, adding:

“Let’s not confuse intimidation with the rule of law. Knowing my rights matters!”

In an earlier post, Afia emphatically stated that she would not remain silent despite what she perceived as a plan to gag her from speaking about Sammy Gyamfi and his wife Irene Gyamfi.

Sammy Gyamfi's defamation lawsuit against Afia Schwarzenegger

The 63-day sentence stems from Sammy Gyamfi's ongoing defamation case against her, in which the GoldBod CEO is seeking GH¢10 million in damages.

Gyamfi sued Afia on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, seeking GH¢10 million in general and exemplary damages alongside other reliefs through his legal representatives at Sustineri Attorneys PRUC.

The suit centred on a controversial video in which Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly claimed that Gyamfi had been involved in extramarital affairs and had purchased vehicles for female students at the University of Ghana.

She further claimed to possess a list of women who had reportedly received cars from him and made allegations about the acquisition of a property in the United States by his wife's younger sister.

Gyamfi denied Afia's claims, and his legal team moved swiftly to pursue action through the courts.

The controversial media personality's failure to comply with court proceedings ultimately led to the contempt finding and the subsequent prison sentence.

As part of the ruling, she will be arrested anytime she returns to Ghana from the US, where she currently lives with her husband.

The Facebook posts of Afia Schwarzenegger reacting to her sentencing are below:

Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's posts

The post drew quick responses from Ghanaians, with opinions ranging from scepticism to outright amusement.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Hamza Gh wrote:

"I am asking them, are they coming to pick you up with a private jet or what?"

Joachim Lowe Solomon said:

"You know your rights, but you must also educate yourself to know that your rights end where someone else's begin."

Mamaga Mayqueen Mawunam commented:

"The whole thing is funny 😄, krom ha we play too much 🤣🤣."

Afia Schwarzenegger slams Sam George's law accolade

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Afia Schwarzenegger’s reaction to Sam George being called to the Ghana Bar, including her questions about the credibility of the legal profession.

Her blunt Instagram post drew attention on a day when more than 1,400 people were reportedly expected to join the Bar, among them other prominent figures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh