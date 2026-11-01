Afia Schwarzenegger has joined calls for justice following the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teen Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong in the United States

The actress used an Instagram post on Saturday, October 31, 2026, to address bullying, violence, and parental accountability

Afia Schwarzenegger referenced a US court case where parents were convicted for their child's violent actions

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Ghanaian actress and media personality Valentina Afia Agyeiwaa, widely known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has added her voice to the chorus of public outcry over the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong in the United States.

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger calls for justice after Javits Frimpong's death in the Bronx. Image credit: Goosip24TV, Trend Ghana

Source: Facebook

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, October 31, 2026, Afia Schwarzenegger raised urgent questions about the safety of children in schools and called for full accountability from those responsible for the teenager's death.

Afia Schwarzenegger questions children's safety at school

Opening her message with a direct challenge, she asked why parents should live with daily anxiety over whether their children will return home from school.

"Why should parents have to worry every morning about whether their children will return home safely from school?" she wrote.

She argued that no child should attend school in fear, insisting that Javits deserved the chance to grow, pursue his dreams and live out his potential.

Her words struck at the heart of a concern many Ghanaian parents both at home and abroad have been voicing since news of the teenager's death began circulating.

Afia Schwarzenegger sends strong message to parents

Beyond calling for justice, Afia Schwarzenegger directed a sharp message at parents, urging them to pay closer attention to their children's conduct.

"Are you raising a bully? Do you pay attention to your children's behaviour? Do you listen when they speak?" she asked, pressing parents to understand what their children are doing even in their absence.

She drew on the high-profile American case of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of a school shooter who were themselves convicted in connection with their son's actions, to make the case that parental responsibility must extend beyond the home.

Where the law establishes that a parent enabled or contributed to violence, she argued, accountability must follow.

Afia Schwarzenegger closed her statement with a firm declaration:

"Bullying is not child's play. Violence is not a game. And silence is not an option."

Her post reflects the rising tide of concern among Ghanaians as calls for justice for Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong continue to grow.

The Instagram post by Afia Schwarzenegger is below.

Michael Blackson reacts to Javits Frimpong's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Michael Blackson’s account of being bullied as an African immigrant at a New Jersey school and his plans to speak with foreign students about bullying.

The comedian said he was attacked while boarding a bus and later kept the experience to himself for years. Javits Frimpong’s death brought those memories back, moving Blackson to tears.

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Source: YEN.com.gh