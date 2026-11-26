Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known as Drogba in YOLO , says a tweet claiming businessman Ibrahim Mahama had stepped in to help him discouraged people who were already offering support

In a TikTok post, Peasah accused the person behind the tweet of using his situation to attract attention to their page, then apologising after the claim had spread

The actor explained why mentioning Mahama by name mattered to him, drawing attention to the people whose smaller contributions he had come to rely on

Ghanaian actor John Peasah says some of the people who were helping him have pulled back after a tweet suggested that businessman Ibrahim Mahama had stepped in to support him.

Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the Ghanaian television series YOLO, addressed the person behind the claim in a post on TikTok. He said the person had since apologised, but his concern was what had happened to the support he was receiving in the meantime.

YOLO’s Drogba questions claim about Ibrahim Mahama

Peasah shared a photo post featuring images of himself and Mahama. In the caption, he questioned the decision to bring the businessman’s name into an account of his circumstances.

He wrote:

“Claiming Ibrahim Mahama stepped in? That name alone scares small helpers away.”

Peasah’s concern was that people who had been helping in their own way could read the tweet and conclude that someone with greater means had taken over. He attributed the loss of support to that impression.

His message was directed at the person who published the claim. Peasah did not accuse Mahama of asking anyone to withdraw their support.

John Peasah responds to apology over tweet

In the text accompanying the images, Peasah switched to Pidgin and accused the person of posting about him to draw visitors to their page. He questioned what the apology could achieve after people had already acted on what they read.

He wrote:

“After you spoil everything finish, you come dey apologise.”

What appeared to weigh most on the actor was the loss of people who had been there for him before the tweet. He referred to them as “genuine” helpers and credited them with supporting him in whatever way they could.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Peasah did not say how many people had stepped back or detail the assistance they had provided. He ended his message with a pointed question for the person he held responsible:

“Abi now you happy?”

Drogba appeals to McBrown and others for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on YOLO actor Drogba and his appeal to Nana Ama McBrown, Mahamudu Bawumia, Sammy Gyamfi and Ibrahim Mahama for medical support. He said his request was driven by genuine need rather than entitlement.

Peasah is battling a demyelinating condition that has made everyday life difficult and increased his treatment needs. His latest appeal has prompted Ghanaians to call on influential individuals and organisations to help him access urgent medical care.

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Source: YEN.com.gh