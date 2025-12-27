Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has opened up about his personal life, saying he currently does not consider anyone in the entertainment industry a true friend

The musician explained that his experiences in showbiz have made him more cautious about trust and relationships

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's viral interview, which Joy Prime posted on the X platform

Afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that he does not currently consider anyone in the entertainment industry a true friend.

Stonebwoy speaks about trust and friendship in the Entertainment industry. Photo credit: @drlouisa.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Joy Entertainment, the musician explained that while he shares cordial and respectful relationships within the creative space, none meet his personal definition of genuine friendship.

When asked if he had anyone he could call a friend, Stonebwoy described his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, as his closest and most trusted companion.

"My wife is everything," he said. "She’s my friend, my lover, the mother of my children, my bona fide. But when it comes to the industry, there are a few people I respect and relate to."

Stonebwoy noted that, at this point in his career, he cannot truthfully describe any of his industry relationships as true friendships.

"Honestly, if I say ‘friend,’ I don’t really have one in the industry right now,” he stated. “Understanding what friendship truly means, I can’t claim any relationship I have at the moment as genuine friendship. That would be misleading."

The BHIM Nation president was quick to clarify, however, that his comments should not be interpreted as a lack of goodwill towards his peers.

"That doesn’t mean there aren’t people in the industry I respect and relate to," he added.

The X video is below:

Reactions as Stonebwoy's talks about his friends

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's video as he described his wife as his best friend in a trending interview. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

NanaFarmer101 stated:

"How can you have true friendship when you always go after base on what you want and after you get it then they become evil? It’s high time we cancel this fake dude."

@ThyrhonW stated:

"He didn't lie."

@TeamZygote1 stated:

"Graduation is nothing."

Sweet Jones stated:

"Too much explanation for such a simple question."

Stonebwoy and his wife flaunt adorable couple goals. Photo credit: @stonebwoy.

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's children attend Bhimfest 2025

Stonebwoy's two children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L. Janam Joachim Satekla, joined him on stage to give him flowers at the just-ended Bhimfest concert on December 24, 2025, creating a heartfelt family moment.

The Dancehall musician's pretty daughter commended him for being a lovely father at the sold-out concert, which attracted top personalities and influencers in Ghana.

As the audience applauded, Stonebwoy grinned and embraced his kids in the videos, clearly moved by their gesture.

Many people were thrilled by the kids' self-assured presence on a big stage, but some viewers were worried about young family members participating in well-known public events.

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy graduates with Master's degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, who bagged a Master's degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

The BET winner and his family stole the spotlight with their flawless look as they arrived at the graduation ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa Ansong's elegant kente gown and hairstyle at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh