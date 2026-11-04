Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, collapsed near the 24-mile mark of the 2026 New York City Marathon on November 1

A bystander administered CPR before medical personnel treated Rachel with a defibrillator and rushed her to Mount Sinai Hospital

Rachel was running the marathon to raise funds for Parkinson's disease research in honour of her late grandfather

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Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old woman from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, died after collapsing during the 2026 New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Rachel Apa, 24, dies after collapsing at the 2026 New York City Marathon. Image credit: USA News Insider

Source: Facebook

Rachel was approximately two miles from the finish line when she collapsed near the 24-mile mark in Central Park. A bystander stepped in and began performing CPR before emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene.

Responders used a defibrillator on her before transporting her to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her passing was publicly reported on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Doctors attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down and releases its contents into the bloodstream, potentially causing severe kidney damage and other complications.

The New York City medical examiner was still conducting its own investigation into the official cause of death as of November 3.

Rachel Apa's reason for running

Rachel's presence at the marathon carried deep personal meaning.

She was not simply competing in a race but raising funds for Parkinson's disease research in tribute to her late grandfather.

Her fundraising goal had been set at $4,000, but following news of the tragedy, donations poured in and surpassed $21,000.

Rachel's tribute ends in tragedy

What Rachel intended as an act of love and remembrance turned into a devastating loss for her family and those who followed her journey.

The outpouring of financial support after her death reflects the emotional impact her story had on many people who learned of her mission.

Her passing has drawn fresh attention to the medical risks that can accompany extreme physical exertion in long-distance events, as well as the critical role that swift emergency response plays at major races.

The X post announcing the death of Rachel Apa is below.

Bronx Borough President reacts to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson’s visit to the memorial for 15-year-old Javits Frimpong and her call for justice and stronger action against gun violence.

The growing memorial has drawn mourners from across the community, while Gibson described Javits as “a son of Ghana” and said his death was personal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh